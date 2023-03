UPDATE: Deputies say the missing woman has been found safe.

Earlier we reported that, at around 6 pm, Monday, March 13, deputies began a search for Wendi Annette Striesel, 46, of Westlake, La.

Striedel was driving a white 2023 Acura Integra. The vehicle was discovered abandoned near I-10 and Oilfield Road in Jeff Davis Parish.

Jeff Davis and Allen Parish deputies were currently searching the area.