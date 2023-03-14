Open in App
Bethlehem, PA
The Morning Call

Side Dish: Easter brunch events, another local Shamrock Shake and more

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call,

3 days ago

Easter is just around the corner.

With that in mind, we have two brunch options in Bethlehem for Easter Sunday, which is April 9.

  • ArtsQuest’s Musikfest Café will host brunch starting at 10 a.m. Your ticket includes a host of food options include veggie frittatas, sausage, bacon, green salad, roasted turkey with brown gravy, cavatappi ala vodka and a waffle station. Live music during brunch will be provided by pianist Joe Lazorik. How much: Those 13 years old and up, $45; children 5 to 12, $21; and children 4 and under, free. Info: steelstacks.org/
  • Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion will host brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Easter bunny will be on hand for photos and kids can take part in an egg hunt. And of course, there will be a full brunch menu and a cash bar. How much: $65 plus tax and service; kids 12 years old and under, $25. Info: facebook.com/TheSayreMansion

Speaking of brunch

Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden , a fine-dining restaurant that opened in December in Easton, is now offering brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Like everything else at Kabinett, you won’t find just your average brunch. You’ll find Aussie and European twists on brunch fare with dishes such as potato rösti with crème frâiche and trout roe or smoked salmon; poached eggs, hollandaise and crispy capers; mushroom toast with whipped feta, caramelized onion and a sunny egg; Japanese okonimiyaki with red cabbage, apple, spicy mustard and a sunny egg; and a few sweet dishes like fluffy ricotta hotcakes. Kabinett also will have its vintage La Marzocco espresso machine going as well as offering seasonal bellinis, Moscato D’Asti, and fizz of all persuasions.

Reservations, info: kabinettwinebar.com/reservations

Another local spin on a McDonald’s classic

We have another tasty spin on the classic Shamrock Shake.

Jay’s Local, which is at 2301 W. Liberty St., Allentown, has “The Shamrock Delight,” which features sweet shamrock milk and cold brew.

Info: jayslocal.com/

