Ice Spice responds to Nicki Minaj dubbing her the new 'princess' of rap: 'Ya heard da queen'

By Barnaby Lane,

3 days ago

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice.

Getty/Scott Dudelson; Getty/Jamie McCarthy

  • Ice Spice has reacted after receiving a huge stamp of approval from rap icon Nicki Minaj.
  • Minaj dubbed Ice Spice, 23, the new "princess" of rap.
  • "ya heard da QUEEN," Ice Spice replied.

Ice Spice has reacted after receiving a huge stamp of approval from rap icon Nicki Minaj.

The "Munch (Feelin' U)" star, who recently performed at Rolling Loud, graced the cover of Dazed magazine on Monday.

"The People's Princess," the headline said.

Minaj shared a photo of the cover on Twitter and her Instagram story, emphasizing Dazed's headline. "Gag. The People's PRINCESS 👑. catch it!!!" she wrote.

Minaj also commented on Ice Spice's most recent Instagram post, in which the 23-year-old rapper shared pictures of herself at Rolling Loud.

"Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess... Let's go," the "Moment 4 Life" rapper wrote, referencing lyrics from Ice Spice's song "Princess Diana."

Ice Spice spotted Nicki's tweet and Instagram story and reshared both, writing: "ya heard da QUEEN."

Ice Spice has made no secret of her admiration for Nicki Minaj.

In an interview with XXL in January, she said: "When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized. She's the first female rapper that I seen. And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be."

In a separate interview with ELLE in February , she named Nicki's 2014 project "The Pinkprint " as one of her favorite albums.

Ice Spice dropped her debut EP, "Like..?" in January.

The six-track project, which was executively produced by RIOTUSA, peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The Bronx native is now gearing up for the release of her debut album, which she is aiming to drop this year.

"I'm going to have 10 songs, something like that or whatever," she said during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 in January . "[It's] definitely going to be different vibes in there, for sure. I don't want to talk too much on it because, you feel me? But gotta keep the secret sauce a secret."

