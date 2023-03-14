Open in App
Orlando Sentinel

Ticked off! @trailer hitches

By Ticked Off!, Orlando Sentinel,

3 days ago
I’m ticked off that so many truck owners keep their trailer hitch mounts in place when not in use. It creates a foot-long weapon that can pierce a car above the bumper when a truck backs up into a car. It probably also makes their back up camera think they are okay when they are not. Happened to me. No damage to the truck, of course. It took several weeks and thousands of dollars to fix my car.

I’m ticked off at Duke Energy. Last week they announced to the world that they were slightly lowering power bills for residential customers. This week they have announced an increase in our power bills authorized by the useless Public Service Commission. I sure do miss Progress Energy!

Today I received an Amazon delivery. It was a cardboard box that contained another cardboard box with four packages of air filled cushioning for an item that was not fragile or breakable. What a terrible waste. They could have easily just sent just the original box with a label on it.

The signage at the entrance to I-4 East from North Magnolia indicates to bear left to get on the Express Lanes, but when you bear left you stay on Magnolia and miss I-4 completely. I did this twice. Fix these signs, please!

The view of a neighbor’s shed from my window tickets me off. The shed certainly wasn’t built according to code!

The daily fluctuating gasoline prices ticks me off. It’s the same gas in the barrel at the station, but the price at the pump changes daily!

I’m ticked off at all the people who create advertisements who seem to be in a competition on who can create the most annoying characters. Adults who talk in whiny child voices, know it all grannies in Medicare ads and a woman who is so greedy that she never has enough of anything in an attorney’s ad.

The flip side

A huge thank you to the person who turned in my lost wallet intact at a restaurant in Apopka. Thank you for your honesty.

