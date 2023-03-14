SVB collapse: Three banks that could show if market has shaken off 'contagion'



Regional bank stocks r eported some recovery Tuesday after sharp declines were incurred over the weekend due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank .

Key regional bank stocks, including First Republic, KeyCorp, and Fifth Third Bancorp, all saw increases during early market trading despite recording their worst drops in more than three years on Monday. First Republic was up 20% as of Tuesday morning, while KeyCorp reported a 12% increase.

SVB COLLAPSE: HERE’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

First Republic’s growth comes after regulators poured in extraordinary measures to avoid a similar collapse to SVB, with the bank announcing on Sunday it had shored up funding from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase. Even with those measures, First Republic reported a 61.8% loss in shares on Monday, the most of any other bank.

Other large banks such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley also reported growth on Tuesday morning, and stock futures were on the rise as of 7:20 a.m. EST.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The latest development comes after the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank late last week, which prompted major federal intervention to backstop uninsured deposits in a bid to halt panic.

SVB announced on Wednesday it had sold $21 billion in bonds, cementing $1.8 billion in previously unrealized losses. That announcement sparked a frenzy among venture capital firms, which reportedly began advising clients to pull their money from Silicon Valley Bank — causing its stock to be thrust into a free fall.