Hero Donuts and Buns Opens at Trilith

Pihakis Restaurant Group and Trilith announced Hero opened in Trilith’s Town Centre on March 7 in Fayetteville, Ga. Marking its second metro Atlanta location, the restaurant will serve brioche-style doughnuts of varying classic and creative flavors as well as specialty coffee along with full breakfast and lunch menus.

“Our team’s personal ties to Fayette County and Trilith’s emphasis on community and walkability quickly confirmed this was the perfect place to expand our brand,” said founder and partner Wil Drake in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring our restaurant to this bustling town full of creativity and opportunities.”

Known for its special ingredients, Hero offers signature, hand-made breakfast pastries in numerous flavors including chocolate glazed, raspberry jam and cookies & cream. Breakfast and lunch menus include award-winning burgers, breakfast plates, chicken sandwiches, loaded hashbrowns, fresh salads, brunchy cocktails and Domestique Coffee.

“Hero is a great addition to our food offerings here in Fayetteville and South Metro Atlanta,” said Rob Parker, president of the Town at Trilith. “Their fresh food, fun people and beautiful new location on Trilith Parkway will be a winner from opening day.”

In addition to Town Centre located in the heart of the green-centric community, Trilith includes houses, microhomes, townhomes, apartments and a wide variety of amenities, greenspace, nature trails and parks adjacent to Trilith Studios, one of the largest movie studios in North America.

“We wanted to find a must-visit destination to anchor our office building in Trilith, and Hero perfectly completes the mission,” said Bill Lynch, principal of Pace Lynch Corporation and owner of Two Ten office building at Trilith. “We can’t wait for tenants, townspeople and visitors to discover its food and fun atmosphere.”

Located at 210 Trilith Parkway, Suite 150, Hero Donuts and Buns will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

