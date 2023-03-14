Open in App
Fayetteville, GA
See more from this location?
What Now Atlanta

Hero Donuts and Buns Opens at Trilith

By Lisa Hay,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5IqN_0lIGi6Td00

Pihakis Restaurant Group and Trilith announced Hero opened in Trilith’s Town Centre on March 7 in Fayetteville, Ga. Marking its second metro Atlanta location, the restaurant will serve brioche-style doughnuts of varying classic and creative flavors as well as specialty coffee along with full breakfast and lunch menus.

“Our team’s personal ties to Fayette County and Trilith’s emphasis on community and walkability quickly confirmed this was the perfect place to expand our brand,” said founder and partner Wil Drake in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring our restaurant to this bustling town full of creativity and opportunities.”

Known for its special ingredients, Hero offers signature, hand-made breakfast pastries in numerous flavors including chocolate glazed, raspberry jam and cookies & cream. Breakfast and lunch menus include award-winning burgers, breakfast plates, chicken sandwiches, loaded hashbrowns, fresh salads, brunchy cocktails and Domestique Coffee.

“Hero is a great addition to our food offerings here in Fayetteville and South Metro Atlanta,” said Rob Parker, president of the Town at Trilith. “Their fresh food, fun people and beautiful new location on Trilith Parkway will be a winner from opening day.”

In addition to Town Centre located in the heart of the green-centric community, Trilith includes houses, microhomes, townhomes, apartments and a wide variety of amenities, greenspace, nature trails and parks adjacent to Trilith Studios, one of the largest movie studios in North America.

“We wanted to find a must-visit destination to anchor our office building in Trilith, and Hero perfectly completes the mission,” said Bill Lynch, principal of Pace Lynch Corporation and owner of Two Ten office building at Trilith. “We can’t wait for tenants, townspeople and visitors to discover its food and fun atmosphere.”

Located at 210 Trilith Parkway, Suite 150, Hero Donuts and Buns will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Local Brunch Concept, Two Eggs, Details New Locations for 2023
Stockbridge, GA1 day ago
Hookah & Wash Opens in West Midtown
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Moxie Burger to Open Candler Park Outpost This Spring
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cubanos ATL is Expanding its Concept With Three New Locations This Year
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Wine n’ Chill is Bringing a Relaxed Vibe to Buckhead This Summer
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
New Taste of Culture Takes Over Carrollton
Carrollton, GA19 hours ago
Barcelona-Style Tapas Bar, Boqueria, to Join Colony Square in Spring 2024
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Tossed Out Treasures: New location, same big savings
Sandy Springs, GA1 day ago
Marcus Samuelsson opens Marcus Bar & Grille this weekend
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Live event: Unapologetically ATL presents Celebrating Black Culture on March 22
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Legendary WSB radio host Scott Slade gets inducted into GAB Hall of Fame
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Grown & Gospel’ Screening In ATL
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Leading supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in Georgia
Newnan, GA2 days ago
This is Atlanta’s most popular dog breed
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
T.I. & Killer Mike Ask ‘What Happened To Atlanta?’ On New Yung Booke & Skooly Collab
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Fresh Food & More: A guide to local farmers markets
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Notion
Decatur, GA4 days ago
Raising Cane's now open in metro Atlanta, second location in Peach State
Dacula, GA1 day ago
More metro Atlanta area residents raising chickens to beat high cost of eggs
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Taco Mac Takes Atlanta by Storm with Mouth-Watering New Menu Items
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
In conversation with Kristian Weatherspoon, executive producer of Stone Mountain documentary ‘Monument’
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
North Fulton cities announce music groups, dates for outdoor concert series
Johns Creek, GA1 day ago
Popular Eatery Named Georgia's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Le Labo Fragrances – New York Based Perfumery & Personal Care – Set To Open At Buckhead Village
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
This Car Was Hit So Hard During a Collision That It Flew Into and Demolished a Tree
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Explore Atlanta's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Delta: ‘Unruly passenger’ causes Atlanta-bound flight to land in Dallas
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Second Target catches fire a few miles away from another Atlanta store that was set on fire
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy