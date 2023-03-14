Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Stop Eating Processed Deli Meats And Canned Food For Heart Health

Shutterstock

If your goal is to prioritize your heart health, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is an essential first step. However, changing your eating habits can be tough, and knowing which types of foods to avoid can be even trickier. Certain types of foods can take a serious toll on your cardiovascular health over time, putting you at risk for issues like high blood pressure and, eventually, heart disease. So, once you know which foods to limit, you’ll be on your way toward a heart-healthy diet.

What are the worst options out there when it comes to heart health? To learn more about the foods women over 40 should stop eating for a healthier heart, we spoke to Dr. Raed Bargout , a cardiologist at Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital in Glendale, California, Krutika Nanavati a registered dietitian and nutritionist from ClincSpots, and Caitlin Policastro , a nurse practitioner at the New York Center for Innovative Medicine . They told us that excessive consumption of processed deli meats and canned foods (like canned tuna!) could lead to things like heart attacks and stroke. Learn more about the toll both of these foods can take on your heart below!

Processed Deli Meat

According to the CDC , heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. Heart-related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States and while things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, heart issues can be aggravated by things like your diet.

Dr. Bargout believes that processed deli meat is one of the worst foods for your heart health. "Processed deli meat is on the top of the list for food that can increase the risk of cardiovascular events including heart attacks and stroke," he says.

Policastro agrees and specifies that eating too much pork deli meat, like ham or roast pork , says can be especially damaging to your heart health. "Besides the fact that [it’s] is loaded with saturated fat—leading to cardiovascular problems, high cholesterol, weight gain and more—most pigs are given high doses of antibiotics to keep them alive prior to being slaughtered," she notes, "In addition to being loaded with antibiotics, pigs have a difficult time eliminating toxins because their digestive systems are extremely basic, which compounds the problem." Deli meats are excessively high in sodium, way more than the daily advised content.

While sodium is a necessary mineral for your overall health, too much of it can actually be very harmful, especially for your heart. Excessive sodium in the diet can lead to high blood pressure (check out the signs that your blood pressure may be too high !), heart disease, and even a stroke. All in all, experts recommend avoiding processed deli meats, as they can have dangerous effects on your heart health. If you like adding deli meat to your sandwiches, you should consider cooking fresh turkey or chicken for your hero instead.

Canned Foods

Similar to processed deli meats, canned foods like canned tuna can take a serious toll on your heart health. Even though they may be convenient and last a long time, Nanavati warns that if you're not careful canned foods can lead to heart issues. "Many canned foods contain Bisphenol-A (BPA), a chemical that is known to cause hormone disruption and has been linked to a variety of health issues other than heart," she explains.

Another major issue with canned foods is the fact that they typically lose a lot of their nutritional value when canned. And, they are often packed with harmful additives, sugar, and sodium. For example, while tuna usually contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids , when canned, it loses most of its nutrients "Since canning typically involves high heat, water-soluble vitamins can be lost as some vitamins are sensitive to heat. High sodium, sugar, or preservatives are sometimes added to canned foods to improve their flavor these can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases," she notes. Nanavati adds that "increased sugar levels can cause sodium to accumulate leading to calcium buildup, resulting in vasoconstriction and hypotension." No one wants that!

Thankfully, you can find canned foods that aren't as bad for your heart health. Just carefully examine the ingredients list. "Look for items with minimal added sugar or sodium and check the serving size. Aim for a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables that are packed without added sauces or syrups," Nanavati recommends. Overall, experts suggest avoiding foods like processed deli meats and canned food like tuna to prevent bad heart health.