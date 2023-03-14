Spring golf essentials 2023: Everything you need to get ready for the spring season

While it may not technically be spring yet, much of the country is seeing warmer temperatures. For those still experiencing winter … at least you can look forward to the Masters.
Whether you packed on some pounds to survive the cold or are making the most out of
your New Year’s resolution, we bet you’re going to re-up on a few items in order to get ready for the golf season.
We’ve curated a list that handles most if not all of your springtime apparel needs, plus a couple of other post-round essentials.
Of course, if you’re looking for more items, be sure to check out our lists on some of our favorite
pants, shoes, pullovers and more! FootJoy - Tonal Print Lightweight Shorts 9" Inseam Price: $95 Why you’ll love it: Add some color to your wardrobe this spring. These tonal print shorts can add texture and color to your next spring outfit. Honorable Mention: Coyote Print Lisle Self Collar FJ Lightweight Shorts FJ Coyote Print Polo Player 2 - The Natural Bogey Vest Price: $140 Why you’ll love it: Vests are a perfect spring apparel item. Stay warm and dry with this look from Player 2 which features wind-resistant and water-repellant technology. Honorable Mention: Leather Shoe Bag Natural Bogey Vest Leather Shoe Bag Nike - Dri-FIT Repel pants Price: $95 Why you’ll love it: Spring showers bring May flowers and often a ruined round of golf. With these pants from Nike, you’ll stay warm, fashionable and dry all day. Honorable Mention: Jordan ADG 4 Nike Dri-Fit Golf Pants Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoes Stitch - White Dogwood Polo Price: $118 Why you’ll love it: Get ready for the first major of the season with this polo from Stitch. The Dogwood pattern reminds us of a beautiful little place in east Georgia. Honorable Mention: Scout 1/4 Zip 2023 White Dogwood Polo Scout Quarter Zip True Linkswear - True All Day Knit 3 Price: $160 Why you’ll love it: Averee Dovsek just reviewed True Linkswear’s latest shoe drop, featuring the All Day Sole with a cushion uptake and increased tread depth. Check back later this month for our 2023 golf shoe roundup. Honorable Mention: True Lux Hybrid True Linkswear Knit 3 True Lux Hybrid Bonobos - The Tour Jogger Price: $129 Why you’ll love it: These Bonobos joggers are the perfect blend of modernity and tradition to keep you looking fashionable while staying within the dress code. Being lightweight, joggers make the most sensible choice when debating between pants and shorts for those springtime rounds. Honorable Mention: The Limited Edition Performance Golf Polo Tour Jogger Limited Edition Performance Polo Rhoback - The Koopa polo Price: $94 Why you’ll love it: We’ve all wanted to race our golf carts against our buddies. This polo from Rhoback reminds us of simpler times when all we had to worry about was falling off Rainbow Road. Honorable Mention: The Antigua 1/4 Zip Koopa Polo Antigua Quarter Zip Oars + Alps - Face + Scalp Mist with SPF 35 Price: $16 Why you’ll love it: The sun is finally beginning to peek out from behind the clouds. This Oars + Alps product allows you to apply sunscreen to your face and scalp without getting your hands messy and it easily fits in the pocket of your golf bag. Honorable Mention: Travel Size Hydrating Antioxidant SPF 50 Spray Face + Scalp Mist with SPF 35 Travel Size SPF 50 Spray G/FORE - No 1 Cares Hoodie Price: $165 Why you’ll love it: This G/FORE hoodie has spring vibes all over it. The bright green lays background to pink accents that bring a modern twist to classic spring colors. Honorable Mention: PRAY FOR BIRDIES hat No 1 Cares Hoodie Pray for Birdies Hat Adidas - Solarmotion BOA Golf Shoes Price: $160 Why you’ll love it: These spikeless shoes feature a pop of spring colors on the sole and tongue. The pop of peach and sea foam green makes these simple shoes stand out. Honorable Mention: COLD.RDY 1/4-ZIP PULLOVER Adidas Solarmotion Golf Shoes Adidas Cold.Rdy Quarter Zip Peter Millar - Featherweight Sangria Season Polo Featherweight Sangria Season Polo (Peter Millar) Price: $110 Why you’ll love it: Springtime = sangria time. This polo from Peter Millar was made with the 19th hole in mind. Honorable Mention: Fuse Elite Hybrid Vest Featherweight Sangria Polo Fuse Elite Hybrid Vest Devereux - Slub Hoodie Price: $64 Why you’ll love it: A lightweight hoodie is the perfect option to stay warm during those early spring rounds. This 100% cotton blend will stay breathable and flexible to keep you comfortable all round long. Honorable Mention: Tipped Skull Polo DVRX Slub Hoodie DVRX Tipped Skull Polo PGA TOUR Superstore - Flat Front 7" Fashion Golf Short with Active Waistband Price: $35 Why you’ll love it: Whether you’re on a budget or not, these shorts outpunch their weight class and then some. An active waistband gives you maximum flexibility. Coming in five essential colors, this short is the way to go to fill out your basics. Honorable Mention: Pique Short Sleeve Polo 7-Inch Golf Short Pique Polo GlobalGolf - Ping Umbrella Price: $68 Why you’ll love it: Spring always brings crazy weather. You won’t be caught off guard with this Ping ‘Mr. Ping’ umbrella. Honorable Mention: Sun Mountain Short Sleeve 1/4 zip rain jacket Ping Umbrella Sun Mountain Quarter Zip Rain Jacket Under Armour - Playoff 3.0 Stripe Polo Price: $70 Why you’ll love it: You can’t go wrong with a classic look. This polo from Under Armour makes simple look elegant with premiere fabrics and moisture-wicking technology. Honorable Mention: 10″ Drive Shorts UA Playoff 3.0 Stripe Polo UA 10-inch Drive Shorts Golfweek Wine Club Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez drinks a glass of wine on the 18th after setting a new European Tour record of 707 appearances. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire). Price: Depends on shipment but never more than $250 Why you’ll love it: Listen up, 19th hole fans. The Golfweek Wine Club delivers a unique experience to its members. We are pleased to provide rare, limited-availability wines that are hand-picked by top sommeliers, then shipped directly to your doorstep for a perfect post-round treat. Honorable Mention: 2023 Wine Club Retreat Napa, California (May 1-4) Golfweek Wine Club Wine Club Retreat in Napa
