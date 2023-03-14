Spring golf essentials 2023: Everything you need to get ready for the spring season

While it may not technically be spring yet, much of the country is seeing warmer temperatures. For those still experiencing winter … at least you can look forward to the Masters.

Whether you packed on some pounds to survive the cold or are making the most out of your New Year’s resolution, we bet you’re going to re-up on a few items in order to get ready for the golf season.

We’ve curated a list that handles most if not all of your springtime apparel needs, plus a couple of other post-round essentials.

Of course, if you’re looking for more items, be sure to check out our lists on some of our favorite pants, shoes, pullovers and more!

FootJoy - Tonal Print Lightweight Shorts 9" Inseam

Price: $95

Why you’ll love it: Add some color to your wardrobe this spring. These tonal print shorts can add texture and color to your next spring outfit.

Honorable Mention: Coyote Print Lisle Self Collar

FJ Lightweight Shorts FJ Coyote Print Polo

Player 2 - The Natural Bogey Vest

Price: $140

Why you’ll love it: Vests are a perfect spring apparel item. Stay warm and dry with this look from Player 2 which features wind-resistant and water-repellant technology.

Honorable Mention: Leather Shoe Bag

Natural Bogey Vest Leather Shoe Bag

Nike - Dri-FIT Repel pants

Price: $95

Why you’ll love it: Spring showers bring May flowers and often a ruined round of golf. With these pants from Nike, you’ll stay warm, fashionable and dry all day.

Honorable Mention: Jordan ADG 4

Nike Dri-Fit Golf Pants Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoes

Stitch - White Dogwood Polo

Price: $118

Why you’ll love it: Get ready for the first major of the season with this polo from Stitch. The Dogwood pattern reminds us of a beautiful little place in east Georgia.

Honorable Mention: Scout 1/4 Zip 2023

White Dogwood Polo Scout Quarter Zip

True Linkswear - True All Day Knit 3

Price: $160

Why you’ll love it: Averee Dovsek just reviewed True Linkswear’s latest shoe drop, featuring the All Day Sole with a cushion uptake and increased tread depth. Check back later this month for our 2023 golf shoe roundup.

Honorable Mention: True Lux Hybrid

True Linkswear Knit 3 True Lux Hybrid

Bonobos - The Tour Jogger

Price: $129

Why you’ll love it: These Bonobos joggers are the perfect blend of modernity and tradition to keep you looking fashionable while staying within the dress code. Being lightweight, joggers make the most sensible choice when debating between pants and shorts for those springtime rounds.

Honorable Mention: The Limited Edition Performance Golf Polo

Tour Jogger Limited Edition Performance Polo

Rhoback - The Koopa polo

Price: $94

Why you’ll love it: We’ve all wanted to race our golf carts against our buddies. This polo from Rhoback reminds us of simpler times when all we had to worry about was falling off Rainbow Road.

Honorable Mention: The Antigua 1/4 Zip

Koopa Polo Antigua Quarter Zip

Oars + Alps - Face + Scalp Mist with SPF 35

Price: $16

Why you’ll love it: The sun is finally beginning to peek out from behind the clouds. This Oars + Alps product allows you to apply sunscreen to your face and scalp without getting your hands messy and it easily fits in the pocket of your golf bag.

Honorable Mention: Travel Size Hydrating Antioxidant SPF 50 Spray

Face + Scalp Mist with SPF 35 Travel Size SPF 50 Spray

G/FORE - No 1 Cares Hoodie

Price: $165

Why you’ll love it: This G/FORE hoodie has spring vibes all over it. The bright green lays background to pink accents that bring a modern twist to classic spring colors.

Honorable Mention: PRAY FOR BIRDIES hat

No 1 Cares Hoodie Pray for Birdies Hat

Adidas - Solarmotion BOA Golf Shoes

Price: $160

Why you’ll love it: These spikeless shoes feature a pop of spring colors on the sole and tongue. The pop of peach and sea foam green makes these simple shoes stand out.

Honorable Mention: COLD.RDY 1/4-ZIP PULLOVER

Adidas Solarmotion Golf Shoes Adidas Cold.Rdy Quarter Zip

Peter Millar - Featherweight Sangria Season Polo

Featherweight Sangria Season Polo (Peter Millar)

Price: $110

Why you’ll love it: Springtime = sangria time. This polo from Peter Millar was made with the 19th hole in mind.

Honorable Mention: Fuse Elite Hybrid Vest

Featherweight Sangria Polo Fuse Elite Hybrid Vest

Devereux - Slub Hoodie

Price: $64

Why you’ll love it: A lightweight hoodie is the perfect option to stay warm during those early spring rounds. This 100% cotton blend will stay breathable and flexible to keep you comfortable all round long.

Honorable Mention: Tipped Skull Polo

DVRX Slub Hoodie DVRX Tipped Skull Polo

PGA TOUR Superstore - Flat Front 7" Fashion Golf Short with Active Waistband

Price: $35

Why you’ll love it: Whether you’re on a budget or not, these shorts outpunch their weight class and then some. An active waistband gives you maximum flexibility. Coming in five essential colors, this short is the way to go to fill out your basics.

Honorable Mention: Pique Short Sleeve Polo

7-Inch Golf Short Pique Polo

GlobalGolf - Ping Umbrella

Price: $68

Why you’ll love it: Spring always brings crazy weather. You won’t be caught off guard with this Ping ‘Mr. Ping’ umbrella.

Honorable Mention: Sun Mountain Short Sleeve 1/4 zip rain jacket

Ping Umbrella Sun Mountain Quarter Zip Rain Jacket

Under Armour - Playoff 3.0 Stripe Polo

Price: $70

Why you’ll love it: You can’t go wrong with a classic look. This polo from Under Armour makes simple look elegant with premiere fabrics and moisture-wicking technology.

Honorable Mention: 10″ Drive Shorts

UA Playoff 3.0 Stripe Polo UA 10-inch Drive Shorts

Golfweek Wine Club

Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez drinks a glass of wine on the 18th after setting a new European Tour record of 707 appearances. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire).

Price: Depends on shipment but never more than $250

Why you’ll love it: Listen up, 19th hole fans. The Golfweek Wine Club delivers a unique experience to its members. We are pleased to provide rare, limited-availability wines that are hand-picked by top sommeliers, then shipped directly to your doorstep for a perfect post-round treat.

Honorable Mention: 2023 Wine Club Retreat Napa, California (May 1-4)

Golfweek Wine Club Wine Club Retreat in Napa