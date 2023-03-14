Open in App
Massachusetts State
WWLP

LIVE: Snow storm in Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VXT2_0lIGaRy500

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert Tuesday for some heavy wet snow across Massachusetts.

Watch live coverage from the 22News live camera network in Westfield from the video player above. Additional cameras can be found on the webcams on WWLP.com.

School closings and delays

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Snowfall Map

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaU1l_0lIGaRy500

Most of our accumulating snow in the valley will happen early Tuesday morning and late Tuesday afternoon. The highest snowfall accumulation will be in the Berkshires and Berkshire foothills.

This will be “wet” snow. Surface temperatures will be at or above freezing through much of the day. Wind will also be a factor with occasional gusts over 35 mph. The heavy wet snow, combined with the wind, will result in tree damage and power outages, especially in our western hill towns.

Snow will taper off Tuesday 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Live Radar

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with snow-covered roads and near zero visibility at times. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0
