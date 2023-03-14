Jack Harvey Still Not Cleared To Drive As He Recovers From St. Pete Wreck

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar driver Jack Harvey is still not medically cleared to drive after undergoing another evaluation this week.

Harvey was injured in a wreck during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg earlier this month.

Nearly 10 days later, RLL is saying in a statement that Harvey would not be allowed to take part in a test scheduled for Monday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

“Harvey will be evaluated again prior to making his return to competition at the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2nd,” the team said in the release.

In his wreck in St. Petersburg, Harvey was caught up in a crash midway through the race involving Rinus Veekay, which also collected Kyle Kirkwood. Kirkwood slammed into the rear of Harvey’s car briefly sending Kirkwood airborne.

RLL had Juri Vips, who tested with the team at Sebring in IndyCar’s post-season test session last fall, to fill in for Harvey in testing the No. 30-car.

Vips has experience as a Formula Two driver and used to be an F1 reserve and test driver for Red Bull, before having his contract terminated last year for using a racial slur during an online racing event.

