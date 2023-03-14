Athens boy found dead, his mother charged with capital murder

An East Texas woman is behind bars, accused of capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old son.

Monica Figueroa is under arrest and being held in Henderson County where the sheriff's office reports her four-year-old boy Grayson was found dead at the Athens home of Figueroa's mother, Grayson's grandmother.

Athens police say the grandmother called 911 Monday saying she was afraid Figueroa had hurt the boy. When police arrived, they found Figueroa and went into the home only to find Grayson's body partially covered by a blanket.

The sheriff's office says the initial investigation leads them to think Grayson was killed with what police call an "edged weapon."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram