Athens, TX
KRLD News Radio

Athens boy found dead, his mother charged with capital murder

By Curt Lewis,

3 days ago

An East Texas woman is behind bars, accused of capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old son.

Monica Figueroa is under arrest and being held in Henderson County where the sheriff's office reports her four-year-old boy Grayson was found dead at the Athens home of Figueroa's mother, Grayson's grandmother.

Athens police say the grandmother called 911 Monday saying she was afraid Figueroa had hurt the boy. When police arrived, they found Figueroa and went into the home only to find Grayson's body partially covered by a blanket.

The sheriff's office says the initial investigation leads them to think Grayson was killed with what police call an "edged weapon."

