Open in App
Starkville, MS
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

Mississippian named Truman Scholar national finalist

By Magnolia State Live,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T13A_0lIGWhmT00

A Mississippi State chemical engineering major and Presidential Scholar is a national finalist for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship.

Courtney N. Cochran of Tupelo is among the select, prestigious group of 199 finalists across the country for the premier graduate fellowship for those pursuing public service careers in a range of fields. Finalists were selected from more than 700 applicants representing 275 educational institutions. Established by Congress in 1975, the Truman Scholarship carries the legacy of the nation’s 33rd president by supporting and inspiring the next generation of public service leaders.

Cochran is a Mickey and Babs Holliman Presidential Endowed Scholar in MSU’s Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College. She advances to a final Truman Scholar interview March 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A graduate of Tupelo Christian Preparatory School, Cochran’s aptitude for chemistry and calculus led her to the Dave C. Swalm School of Chemical Engineering in MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering, where she has been involved as an undergraduate research assistant developing renewable polymers made out of cottonseed oil rather than a petroleum base. She said her studies are giving her a scientific foundation for understanding many environmental issues, and she has interest in impacting future environmental policy decisions.

“We need to have both a big picture and also a molecular-level understanding of many environmental and energy problems,” said Cochran, who describes herself as a lifelong Bulldog fan and has found a university culture in which she “enjoys working with peers in a team” and can “always go to [her] professors.”

“MSU has the benefits of a large university, but you find your niche and it feels a lot smaller, like a family,” she said.

She has been involved with MSU’s Student Association, and recently led student legislation to acquire clothes drying racks for university residents. Cochran said even if only a fraction of residence hall students utilize these racks, the effort will save the university significant cost while having a positive environmental impact.

MSU Associate Professor Don Shaffer, who serves as mentor for the university’s Presidential Scholars, said, “Courtney truly represents the ideals of the Presidential Endowed Scholarship program. Her commitment to service and her passion for environmental conservation make her a strong candidate for the Truman Scholarship.”

Professor of Chemical Engineering and Hunter Henry Chair Julie Jessop also has been among Cochran’s most notable teachers and mentors. “Courtney is what I would consider a Renaissance woman—she’s active in diverse student organizations across campus, adept in STEM subjects, and passionate about politics,” Jessop said. “We need STEM-loving and STEM-literate leaders who will provide guidance for our legislators as they tackle today’s challenges and set targets for a sustainable future.”

Last summer, Cochran interned as part of the William A. Demmer Scholars Program for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources. Other MSU activities have included being a leader of the university’s Energy Club through its participation in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon collegiate competition, as well as president and vice president of Students for a Sustainable Campus. She also is a member of MSU’s Speech and Debate Council.

David Hoffman, an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Anthropology and Middle Eastern Cultures, also serves as director of the Office of Prestigious External Scholarships, which mentors Cochran and other MSU students applying for national, merit-based scholarships and fellowships.

“Courtney’s record at MSU demonstrates both academic excellence and exceptional commitment to public service,” Hoffman said. “A leader in many activities, she has engaged with environmental issues on campus, in the city of Starkville, and at the national level. In particular, her internship with the Demmer Scholars program in Washington, D.C. last summer enabled her to get real-world practice at doing the community and national level research that shapes renewable energy policy decisions.

“Courtney is a leader who views environmental issues and policies from multiple angles and sees it as her role to bridge divides by ensuring that all voices are heard and represented,” Hoffman continued. “We are very proud of Courtney’s excellent work both prior to applying and through the application process. Her selection as a Truman finalist is yet another demonstration of the amazing opportunities for impactful and meaningful undergraduate experiences that are facilitated by MSU’s programs and faculty mentors.”

Assistant Clinical Professor of Political Science Whit Waide, who serves as advisor for pre-law students, said, “Courtney Cochran is so smart sometimes I think there needs to be a new word to describe how smart she is. ‘Smart,’ for me, is being a nice blend of bright, intellectual, empathetic, wise, rational and kind. She’s one of my favorite students of all time.” Cochran is considering law school among her options for graduate study.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Baptist Memorial promotes new CEOs at its hospitals in north Mississippi
Columbus, MS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two area teachers among finalists for top awards from MDE
Starkville, MS1 day ago
MSU professor accused of embezzlement
Starkville, MS12 hours ago
Diamond Dogs hang on for win over Louisiana
Biloxi, MS2 days ago
Ole Miss Football: Rebels land top in-state WR commitment, Kiffin adds to staff
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Stevenson's hot bat helps Ole Miss secure victory
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Six Trees that Signal Springtime
Starkville, MS1 day ago
South Pontotoc mourning death of student
Pontotoc, MS2 days ago
Mississippi university to celebrate venue’s anniversary with star-studded event
Oxford, MS2 days ago
MSU police arrest professor, charged with embezzlement
Mississippi State, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Supreme Court will revisit police collision case
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Report: Mother, two daughters from Ethel drown in Louisiana
Ethel, LA4 days ago
Mississippi 3-year-old boy walking on road leads deputies to remote beach where his mother, sisters drowned
Ethel, MS14 hours ago
These four Mississippi communities made this year’s Southern Living Best Small Towns list. Do you live in one of them?
Ocean Springs, MS6 days ago
Tupelo non-profit leader pleads guilty to charges connected to welfare fraud
Jackson, MS1 day ago
3 CPD officers, 2 Crime Lab workers resign from City of Columbus
Columbus, MS1 day ago
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Ethel, MS4 days ago
Mississippi Supreme Court agrees to review whether officer was driving recklessly when he crashed into vehicle during emergency call
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Missing person report filed for Corinth female
Corinth, MS4 days ago
Mississippi motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle accident on Saturday
Brandon, MS4 days ago
Mississippi house fire claims the life of 7-year-old boy
Baldwyn, MS4 days ago
No foul play suspected in death of motel occupant in Booneville
Booneville, MS3 days ago
Incident prompts warning to Mississippi residents about potential dangers with Delta-8 THC
Oxford, MS6 days ago
Police seek missing person
Holly Springs, MS2 days ago
Louisville Police release shocking video of February mass shooting
Louisville, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy