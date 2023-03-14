Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
FOX59

Pistons end 11-game skid, top Pacers 117-97 behind Wiseman’s double-double

By Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wmKh_0lIGVvrC00

DETROIT (AP) — James Wiseman had 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons ended an 11-game losing streak with a 117-97 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The Pistons, who hadn’t won since beating San Antonio 138-131 in double overtime on Feb. 10, led by 31 points in the first half and held off an Indiana surge late in the second quarter and early in the third.

“When you come in having lost 11 or 12 games in a row – whatever it was – you know you have to stay focused to win a game,” said Cory Joseph, who had a game-high 22 points. “We played extremely hard and got off to a great start.”

The Pacers beat Detroit 121-115 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“The difference in the two games was obvious,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “That was the edge the Pistons played with from start to end. We simply did not match it.”

Jalen Duren put up 12 points and 11 rebounds and Killian Hayes had 10 points and 11 assists.

“Our guys played with a lot of grit tonight, and I think we surprised the Pacers a little bit,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “This was a little like the playoffs – we made some adjustments from Saturday and they made some adjustments – but the difference was our toughness.”

Jordan Nwora had 20 points off the bench for Indiana.

As they had on Saturday, both teams played with shorthanded rosters. Detroit added Marvin Bagley III (ankle) to its lengthy injury list, while the Pacers were missing Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner.

Indiana dominated Saturday’s first half inside, but Detroit took control early on Monday. The Pistons had a 20-6 edge on points in the paint and a 15-7 rebounding advantage as they outscored the Pacers 38-20 in the first quarter. Eugene Omoruyi, making his third NBA start, had 11 of his 17 points in the quarter.

“We got a lot of easy shots early in the game on Saturday, but the Pistons really flipped the script on that tonight,” Carlisle said. “Omoruyi starting gave them more quickness and toughness in the lineup and we didn’t get a lot of good shots.”

Detroit led 52-23 after four minutes of the second quarter, but Indiana was back within 67-49 at halftime.

The Pacers cut the deficit to 69-57 early in the third quarter, but Detroit answered with a 13-point run to go up by 25 points.

TIP INS

Pacers: Indiana went from 64 points in the paint and 26 second-chance points on Saturday to 44 and 14 on Monday. … Chris Duarte was limited to 24 minutes by a sore ankle.

Pistons: Detroit’s win was their first against a Central Division opponent this season after twelve straight losses. … The Pistons hadn’t won by a double-digit margin since beating Portland 135-118 on Jan. 11.

LOCAL HOLIDAY

The game drew 18,313 fans on for a special “3-1-3 Day” promotion. March 13 is celebrated as an unofficial holiday in Detroit as the date matches the city’s area code.

“The fans have stuck with us all season, and they’ve been great during this losing streak,” Joseph said. “I’m glad we could get them a win on 3-1-3 Day.”

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Pistons: Visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
The tables have turned for David Montgomery and the Lions
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Family dispute leads to gunfire in Detroit home; 1 dead, 2 others critically wounded
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s contract details have been released
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. John’s edges Purdue with late game-winner
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Greencastle man accused of biting baby; Hospital staff overheard him call newborn ‘evil’, according to investigators
Greencastle, IN2 days ago
Funny video of Kawhi Leonard from Warriors game goes viral
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kevin Durant doesn't want Bronny James to 'disappear' by foregoing college
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History Twice On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Pacers rally to beat Eastern Conference-leading Bucks
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
2 arrested after overdose death in Kokomo; 600+ fentanyl pills found
Kokomo, IN8 hours ago
DOCS: Former cleaner accused of robbing Brownsburg home
Brownsburg, IN2 days ago
Man found dead inside Muncie duplex after shots reported nearby
Muncie, IN2 days ago
56 lbs. of marijuana flown into Indianapolis airport in 9-day span
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Colts agree on 3-year, $27 million deal with edge rusher Samson Ebukam
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Boone County resident drives car into pond, rescued by fire crew
Lebanon, IN1 hour ago
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
Fort Wayne, IN6 hours ago
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 266 ‘Free Agency Begins’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Police investigate overnight shooting on Indy’s southwest side
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In First Instagram Post Since Tory Lanez Shooting Trial
Houston, TX3 days ago
Hunter Dickinson surpasses Michigan milestone in NIT vs. Toledo
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy