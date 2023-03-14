Open in App
Amarillo, TX
See more from this location?
KDAF

Is Texas part of the South, West or Plains? Why no one can agree

By Caden Keenan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030fZB_0lIGVt5k00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo has been colloquially referred to as a “halfway point to anywhere,” as well as “the center of the known universe” due to its unique position in the United States and its central location in “the big boxy part at the top” of Texas. Halfway across the historic Route 66 and nestled one short drive away from four neighboring states, Amarillo is considered a hallmark of the American West.

And the American South. And the Great Plains.

The Texas Panhandle exists in a somewhat nebulous state in that government departments, researchers, and locals appear to disagree on whether the region should be considered western, southern, or central in the U.S. However, the Texas Panhandle isn’t the only region that provokes these conversations; they happen all across the state.

Where is Texas, anyway, and why do so many people disagree?

The answer may seem noncommittal: It depends on who you ask, and why.

Texas covers over 268,597 square miles of land, reaching as far west as a stone’s throw from the White Sands National park in New Mexico, as far east as the Toledo Bend Reservoir, as far south as the Gulf of Mexico, and as far north as the Rita Blanca National Grasslands. It houses both tropical beach destinations to the south and the frigid, awesome expanse of the Llano Estacado in the Panhandle.

That vast size comes with an immense collection of wildlife, industry, and culture, which means that different groups categorize the regions of Texas depending on their scope and focus.

Even the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department splits Texas up into two separate regional maps. While the TPWD says there are seven major natural regions of Texas, its personnel and program assignments are divided into eight regional districts. These separate maps can be illustrative of why regional designations might shift due to priorities: One focuses on the natural environmental formations of different parts of Texas, while one was made with more of a focus on wildlife and administrative specialists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ht88_0lIGVt5k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYHYP_0lIGVt5k00

(Above: Regional maps via the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

While both technically live along the Gulf Coast, a teacher in Houston may find the natural region map more effective for a lesson plan while a researcher in Brownsville may find the district map more useful for finding an expert on a local bird.

On a national level, differences in regional maps often work in a similar way. As noted by the National Geographic Society, regions are areas of land with common features, whether they are natural or artificial. They can be designated by forests, wildlife, or climate as well as language, government, or culture.

Regional division maps from the National Geographic Society view Texas in the context of its geographic position on the continent. In that case, Texas is a part of the Southwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2oPN_0lIGVt5k00
via the National Geographic Society
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKREz_0lIGVt5k00

Agencies like the United States Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service consider regions based on topography and geographical features.

In regional boundaries from the USDA, Texas is considered the southernmost part of the Great Plains.

(Left: Regional map via the USDA)

Meanwhile, the United States Census Bureau groups the country with statistics in mind. As noted by the National Center for Health Statistics, the bureau splits the country into four geographic regions and nine divisions based on geographic proximity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rMKg_0lIGVt5k00
via the National Center for Health Statistics

Texas falls into the large “South” chunk in this regional map, but it also falls into the “center” of the U.S. Because of that, Texas is considered to be part of the West South Central region of the country.

So, is Texas part of the Plains? The West? The South? Yes. Depending on geographic location, local opinion, and purpose, Texas is a part of all of those regions and more. Altogether, the simplest answer to the question of “Where is Texas, anyway?” may be just what its resident jokesters say: The center of everything.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
These Texas cities have the most green space per capita
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Texas Storm Rips Wall Off Building, Video Shows
Irving, TX15 hours ago
Texas tea company ranked among the region’s fastest growing in 2023 — Who is it?
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
This rancher doesn’t want a border wall on his land. He fears Texas will build it anyway.
Laredo, TX14 hours ago
Avoid These 10 Worst Texas Towns, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
Killeen, TX2 days ago
Giant hail spotted as severe weather, tornado threat hits Texas
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Beware: These 10 Texas Towns Are Famous For Police Speed Traps
Gregory, TX2 days ago
Up to $7,500 Awarded for These 42 Wanted Fugitives Including a Lufkin, Texas Man
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
Cold start to Spring 2023 for West Texas
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Former Panhandle, Sunray city manager found guilty of felony in Carson County
Panhandle, TX1 day ago
The best cheeseburger in Texas belongs to a restaurant outside of Houston, report claims
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Oklahoma wants to be the ‘next Texas.’ Imagine that.
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Gordon Food Service opening six locations in Texas
League City, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy