The Daily Advertiser

St. Landry Parish elementary school announces the growth of its campus

By Jakori Madison, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

3 days ago
Eco-friendly features such as solar orientation, cross ventilation, and rain screen walls are all a part of the École Saint-Landry expansion. The school continues to grow with a three-classroom addition for the preparation of emerging grades.

École Saint-Landry charter school partnered with the city of Sunset to lease the former Sunset High School. Once the rehabilitation is complete, first graders and emerging grades will be relocated to this site. Their current school site, the former First Baptist Church of Sunset, will be home to PreK and kindergarten.

The new building will be designed by Stephen Ortego, founder of SO Studio Architecture in Lafayette. The project is set to began this summer, and finished in time for the fall school year.

“We're so humbled that families are entrusting their children's education to us at École Saint-Landry, and due to that trust, we're growing bigger each year! These new classrooms will give a beautiful learning space for our 2nd and 3rd grade students, and once we move our upper grades to the historic Sunset High building, it will allow us to give our English teachers their own classrooms while also giving us a multipurpose room" said principal Lindsay Smythe.

The school opened in 2021 starting with a Kindergarten and first-grade class in the fellowship hall, known as the former First Baptist Church of Sunset. The French immersion public school teaches every subject in French except for English language arts and offers classes such as music, socio-emotional learning, and many other extra curriculum engagement opportunities. Smythe describes École Saint-Landry as an autonomous school.

École Saint-Landry is currently in their open enrollment phase, taking students on a first-come basis. Once seats are filled, new applicants will be placed on a numbered waiting list.

To learn more about enrollment into École St. Landry, visit: https://enroll.ecolestlandry.org/

