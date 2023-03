Tom Green County jail logs: March 14, 2023

From 7 a.m. on Monday, March 13, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC FTA X 1: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WIHT TRAFFIC: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

LAKE- ANIMALS PROHIBITED AREA: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2: 1

MISC FTA X 5: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Aquantina Hemphill

SO Number: 106291

Booking Number: 444146

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 4:53 am

Charges:

*MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

David. Green

SO Number: 85073

Booking Number: 444145

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 4:06 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $1000.00

Sally Stewart

SO Number: 22855

Booking Number: 444144

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 3:11 am

Charges:

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WIHT TRAFFIC

Bond: $264.00

Mercedes Rios

SO Number: 105158

Booking Number: 444142

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 2:32 am

Charges:

*GJI*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Bond: No Bond

David Mitchell

SO Number: 49168

Booking Number: 444141

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 2:23 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Gorge Nunez

SO Number: 106289

Booking Number: 444140

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 2:10 am

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $500.00

Brice Enos

SO Number: 106288

Booking Number: 444139

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 2:09 am

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Isaiah Tanner

SO Number: 101101

Booking Number: 444138

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 1:48 am

Charges:

LAKE- ANIMALS PROHIBITED AREA

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $914.00

Cory Adams

SO Number: 33957

Booking Number: 444137

Booking Date: 03-14-2023 12:27 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2

Bond: $4654.00

Raymond King

SO Number: 18150

Booking Number: 444135

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 10:45 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $2000.00

Justin Galvan

SO Number: 95744

Booking Number: 444134

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 9:51 pm

Charges:

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

Bond: $500.00

Kyle Ramirez

SO Number: 106286

Booking Number: 444133

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 9:08 pm

Charges:

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Bond: No Bond

Johnathan George

SO Number: 106285

Booking Number: 444132

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 6:39 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: No Bond

Robert Proehl

SO Number: 67044

Booking Number: 444131

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 6:28 pm

Charges:

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Salvador Garcilazo

SO Number: 95521

Booking Number: 444130

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 5:06 pm

Charges:

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

*COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Ashlee Maldonado

SO Number: 105538

Booking Number: 444129

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 3:51 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

David Tirado

SO Number: 101682

Booking Number: 444128

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 2:45 pm

Charges:

*GJI*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $5000.00

Ashley Salinas

SO Number: 77181

Booking Number: 444127

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 2:36 pm

Charges:

*MTR* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

Bond: No Bond

Michael Chavez

SO Number: 95042

Booking Number: 444126

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 1:35 pm

Charges:

*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Peredie Garcia

SO Number: 105170

Booking Number: 444125

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 12:47 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $1100.00

Greg Hurst

SO Number: 106284

Booking Number: 444124

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 11:17 am

Charges:

*COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Dustin Duffy

SO Number: 71727

Booking Number: 444122

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 8:26 am

Charges:

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2

MISC FTA X 5

Bond: $4132.00

Beau Boxell

SO Number: 58507

Booking Number: 444123

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 8:24 am

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

James Baucham

SO Number: 38850

Booking Number: 444121

Booking Date: 03-13-2023 7:13 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

