Lincoln, AR
KARK 4 News

Lincoln Consolidated School District votes unanimously to move to four-day school week

By Justin TrobaughAlex Angle,

3 days ago

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lincoln Consolidated School District voted unanimously on March 13 to move to a four-day school week.

The change would start next school year. It would add about one hour and 20 minutes to each school day.

Stan Karber, Lincoln High School principal, said he’s looking forward to the change.

“It’s exciting to get the opportunity to be the school that puts this out there next year and I have complete faith, it will be a success,” Karber said.

The district says they’re trying to combat teacher shortages, and that the schedule would allow for more time at home for teachers and students.

“The more teachers that we lose, the more we’re trying to get the good ones to stay so you got to do things, you got to give them this choice and this power to say this is something we think would work,” Karber said.

Monday would be the extra day off. Some parents who came to Monday night’s meeting said they were concerned about what the effects of the schedule change would be on students.

Superintendent Mary Ann Spears said the district will look at options to take care of kids on the Mondays off.

“There would be an option for parents to bring their kids to us on that Monday and we would staff it with school personnel,” Spears said.

Spears said there would be a nominal cost for the district with that option, but it would be dependent on how many kids participate.

According to the district, 29 schools in Arkansas have a four-day week right now.

