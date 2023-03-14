Miller found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder

VIRGINIA—One of three men involved in a stabbing attack of a business owner in Babbitt in July of 2021 is facing up to 20 years in prison after a jury found Donald James Miller, 34, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the 1st-degree following a short trial last week in Sixth District Court in Virginia.

Sentencing will be held on May 11.

According to court documents, Miller, along with two other men—Josiah David Delvecchio and Dylan Thomas Peterson—allegedly stabbed the owner of NE Time NE Wear in Babbitt in the leg and stomach on July 10, 2021, in what prosecutors have called a pre-meditated attack.

The screen-printing shop owner, Leah Marie Bodas, suffered serious yet non-life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

Initially, Peterson, of Grand Rapids, was arrested the night of the incident and later charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.

However, court records show that five days later “a male claiming to be co-defendant Delvecchio called KBJR and claimed he did the stabbing and law enforcement arrested the wrong person.’’

After further investigation, Peterson, Miller and Delvecchio were each charged with premeditated first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, according to criminal complaints against the men.

According to a previous story in the Mesabi Tribune, in the two months before the alleged stabbing, Peterson talked to Bodas’ boyfriend, an inmate at Rush City Correctional Facility, and discussed frustration with Bodas’ business decisions and said she owed him money, according to the complaints.

In June, Miller, who was previously incarcerated at the Rush City Correctional Facility, also discussed frustration with Bodas.

Court records show numerous interactions between the suspects discussing the alleged attack.

On July 1, “Bodas reported to police that co-defendant Peterson entered NE Time NE Wear and told her he wanted his $600 by the following week or prepare.’’

Six days later, Donald James Miller called Peterson from the Rush City facility and described Bodas and her boyfriend as “the enemy’’ and indicated “this girl’s gotta go.’’

The conversation between the two men also included setting up a “vote system kinda thing, you know what I’m saying,’’ Miller said. He went on to say, “I want you to set an alarm for three weeks from now. … so like we got some space between this conversation.’’ In the same conversation, Peterson allegedly said, “I want to vote on some collateral damage.’’

A statement of probable cause states Peterson, Miller and Bodas’ boyfriend were part of the group “Northern Empire’’ or “NE.’’

Delvecchio’s name was first mentioned in the complaint, which stated Peterson messaged him over Facebook on July 8, inviting him to go camping over the weekend.

The following day, Miller called Peterson from the Rush City Correctional facility and had another lengthy conversation.

They referred to sending “that nuclear bomb’’ numerous times.

The morning of July 10, Peterson and Delvecchio communicated over Facebook.

Delvecchio allegedly “indicated he was on the way and asked if co-defendant Peterson obtained ‘that long sleeve shirt and s—.’ Co-defendant Peterson confirmed he did.

Around 7:45 p.m. that night, officers responded to the stabbing reported at NE Time NE Wear.

At the time, Babbitt police reported that Peterson allegedly used an ice pick to stab the owner of NE Time NE Wear shop multiple times in the leg and stomach on July 10, according to the police complaint.

After the July 1 incident, police said a woman called 911 to report that she had been making T-shirts with Vandervest and the shop owner around 7:45 p.m. that Saturday (July 10) at the business located at 31 Central Blvd. in Babbitt when a man she apparently believed to be Peterson wore “a lime green mask” and “entered the store and stabbed [the shop owner] multiple times before running out.”

Bodas was transported to Essentia Health Virginia, where she apparently told officers that she knew Peterson had stabbed her because of the suspect’s mannerisms and the fact that they wore a green ATV helmet, the court documents read. She told them she previously saw Peterson wearing the same helmet and mentioned his “666” tattoo on his left wrist, which she claimed to notice during the stabbing.

Around 9 p.m., police aired a report of a blue truck going down a road west of Babbitt with a flat tire and leaking gas, the court documents read. The truck proceeded to park near the reporting party’s garages. A short time later, a black Chevrolet Impala arrived at the garages and two men left the area in that vehicle. It was noted that Peterson is the registered owner of a black Impala, the complaint states.

About an hour later, Peterson apparently called 911 to say he was at the Y-Store near Tower and “heard officers were looking for him,” the court documents read. Officers proceeded to the Y-Store and placed Peterson in custody and seized his black Impala. “Defendant (Peterson) indicated he was camping with family all day.’’

According to the Delvecchio criminal complaint, a witness said Delvecchio showed up at his residence a few miles west of NE Time NE Wear earlier on the evening of July 10. The witness stated Delvecchio “eventually admitted to being shot at for ‘prison things.’’’ Law enforcement also observed that the blue Dodge truck smelled as if it leaked gasoline, had a flat tire, and appeared to have a bullet hole near the rear of the cab on the driver’s side.’’

Both Peterson’s and Delvecchio’s next court dates are settlement conferences. Peterson’s is set for April 3 while Delvecchio’s is set for Aug. 22. Peterson has a trial date of April 24 while Delvecchio has a trial date of Dec. 5.