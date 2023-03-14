Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

'Hard freeze' possible for all of Middle Tennessee

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lv6TU_0lIGSRkZ00

Cover those plants, bring in your pets and check on your neighbors, it's going to be another cold night.

Nashville and Middle Tennessee are under a freeze warning until 11 a.m. Tuesday, but another one will go into place about 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS expects temperatures as low as 20 degrees. While it will be dry, "unseasonably cold weather will also prevail," the NWS said.

"A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be possible for all of Middle Tennessee," the NWS said.

An overnight cold weather shelter will be open to those who need it at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

If you're hoping for some relief from the cold, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

Temperatures will likely make it to the mid 60s Thursday, but some rain followed by a old front will drop them back down to freezing conditions once again, according to the NWS.

Nashville area radar

Nashville weather forecast

Wednesday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Sunny with a high near 55 and a low near 36.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 64. Showers in the evening with a low around 46.

Friday: Showers likely before 1 p.m. with a high near 57. Evening lows around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 45, low around 24.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 44 in the afternoon. Widespread frost in the evening hours into Monday morning. Lows around 26.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
First Alert Forecast: Morning showers then cold returns
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING
Nashville, TN3 days ago
30 years after 1993 superstorm hits Tennessee
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for late Monday night, Tuesday morning
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
Report Finds Which Tennessee City Has The Worst Traffic In The State
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-40
Memphis, TN1 day ago
2.5 magnitude earthquake hits just 5 miles from NC border in eastern Tennessee
Greenback, TN2 days ago
This Huge Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Several sickened after possibly eating pot gummies at L.A. school
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes new Murfreesboro hospital
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Costco submits plans to build store in Mt. Juliet
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
Concerns mount after South Nashville homeless encampment closes
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Newsmaker: Celebrating 50 years of 'I Will Always Love You' in Dollywood
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Two people arrested after starting fire under a bridge in South Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy