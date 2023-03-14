Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Marcus planned a downtown Milwaukee mixed-use project. The company is listing the site for sale.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

3 days ago

Hotel and theater operator Marcus Corp. is dropping its conceptual plans for a downtown Milwaukee mixed-use project and is instead listing the development site for sale.

The development site's main portion is a 1.2-acre riverfront parking lot at 1301-1357 N. Edison St., which a Marcus affiliate bought in 2015 for $3.1 million.

It could be combined with a 23,268-square-foot green space, at 1301 N. Water St. , that Marcus bought from Milwaukee County in 2018 for $50,000.

Finally, one block of Edison Street which separates the two parcels could be vacated by the City of Milwaukee and become part of a future development site.

"We are still determining how to present the acreage given that a development would likely include the park and Edison street," said Jim Barry, president of Barry Co. commercial real estate brokerage which is listing the site for Marcus Corp.

The firm also is still working on determining a listing price for the site, Barry said. There will likely be strong interest from prospective buyers, he said.

"This is one of the most appealing development properties available in Milwaukee, with an outstanding location and extensive Milwaukee River frontage," Barry said.

A Marcus representative didn't immediately respond to a request for more information about the sale, and about the company's plans to eventually relocate its main offices from the 100 East office tower, 100 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Marcus is one of the main tenants in 100 East, which is being sold to a group that plans to convert it into around 350 apartments.

Marcus' conceptual plans for the Edison Street site, known as Edison Place, called for a 20-story development that included restaurants and a health club on the ground floor extending to the riverfront, along with an eight-screen cinema.

The plans also called for five floors of offices, possibly including Marcus' headquarters , above a six-level parking structure, topped by eight floors of residential space. The office and residential portions, along with the cinema, would have had street-level lobbies.

In 2018 , a Common Council resolution proposed vacating North Edison Street from East Cherry Street to East Knapp Street.

But that resolution, a possible precursor to development, was later dropped.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

