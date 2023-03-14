Alejandro Sanz Announces U.S. ‘Sanz En Vivo’ Tour: Here Are the Dates

The first time Alejandro Sanz toured in the U.S. was over 20 years ago. A lot has changed since then.

“I remember the first few times I went to the U.S. on tour, there were very few Latin companies,” the Spanish singer-songwriter tells Billboard . “There was probably a promoter in Miami, another in Los Angeles. But all of us together have been paving this road, we’ve created a world in the U.S. that is now a huge market. It’s now time to go back and celebrate what we’ve been able to accomplish in this country with Spanish music.”

Sanz is set to come back to the U.S. for the first time since the pandemic with his Sanz En Vivo Tour, produced by Loud And Live. The 11-date trek kicks off in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September and has stops in cities such as Chicago, New York and Houston before wrapping up in Los Angeles in October. “I expect this comeback will be filled with a lot of love, magic, good energy. Let’s enjoy music,” adds Sanz, who recently wrapped up a 15-date stint in Mexico.

To still be able to tour and do sold-out shows at this point of his decades-long career, is everything, says Sanz. “For an artist, everything is about being on a stage. Everything else is a bonus, even recording. To be able to be on stage is what one dreams when you dream of being a musician. You dream of sharing, to be able to fill spaces with emotions.”

In his shows, Sanz promises to perform the classics, such as “Corazón Partío,” “Amiga Mía” and “Mi Persona Favorita,” plus new music, including songs from his 2021 Latin Grammy-nominated album SANZ . Tickets are set go on sale March 17 at 10am local time via www.alejandrosanz.com .

Below, the complete list of dates for Sanz En Vivo:

Sept. 16 – San Juan – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Sept. 21 – Orlando – Amway Center

Sept. 23 – Miami – Miami-Dade Arena

Sept. 27 – Chicago – Rosemont Theater

Sept. 29 – Washington, D.C. – EagleBank Arena

Sept. 30 – New York – The Theater at MSG

Oct. 5 – McAllen – Bert Ogden Arena

Oct. 7 – Dallas – Texas Trust CU Theater

Oct. 8 – Houston – Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 12 – El Paso – El Paso County Coliseum

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles –Microsoft Theater

