Introductions needed for Texas this baseball season as schedule has featured new foes

Why does Texas play North Dakota State?

OK, maybe that question about UT's baseball program doesn't carry the gravitas of President John F. Kennedy asking about the Rice and Texas football teams over 60 years ago. But seriously, why does Texas play North Dakota State? Or Manhattan and Mercer for that matter?

The first Big 12 series of UT's season is set for later this month when Texas Tech comes to town. To prep for conference play this year, Texas scheduled 22 non-conference contests. That warm-up slate featured familiar foes, but the Longhorns have also spent some time introducing themselves this spring.

Indiana, a Big Ten team, had played Texas just once before it arrived in Austin for a three-game series last month. Last week marked the first-ever meetings between Texas and Mercer, a Georgia-based SoCon school, and Manhattan College of the MAAC. During a two-game series against Summit League member North Dakota State that opens on Tuesday, UT will join the men's basketball and softball programs as the only Texas teams to ever play the Bison.

So how do these matchups get made? Is there a website for teams that need spots filled on their schedules?

"Well, there actually is," Texas coach David Pierce said last month. "There's a site called (College) Baseball Insider and you can go to it and see who needs games. You can check in conferences once you find out your byes and try to match up with other conferences. There's an email that's got 150 coaches on it of teams needing games."

Pierce also added: "When you're at Texas, a lot of people are reaching out because they want to come here."

It isn't hard to imagine why North Dakota State (1-14) wanted to come to Austin over its spring break. Back in Fargo, the weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a high temperature of 31. The first home game on North Dakota State's 2023 schedule isn't until April 18.

North Dakota State played three games in San Marcos this past weekend, so an extended stay in Central Texas worked out for the Bison. This isn't the first time that convenience has led a team to UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

According to Pierce, LSU agreed to play a midweek game in Austin earlier this season because it had just participated in the Dell Diamond-hosted Round Rock Classic. After playing Texas last Wednesday, Mercer traveled to Baylor for a weekend series. Pierce also noted that Washington added a midweek game against Texas to its 2024 schedule after the Huskies agreed to a road series at Texas State.

"Sometimes it coordinates with where they are the weekend before, the weekend after," Pierce said.