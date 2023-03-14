Before you pick a mover to haul your goods, check them out | Better Business Bureau

Randy Hutchinson is the president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. Reach the BBB at 800-222-8754.

Consumers came to the BBB more than 1.4 million times in 2021 to check out a moving company and filed 6,647 complaints when they encountered a problem.

Many complaints involved damaged or missing items and were ultimately resolved to their satisfaction by reputable movers. But too many complaints involved shoddy movers or out-and-out scammers.

How prevalent are moving scams? Consider that the U.S. Department of Transportation gave an award to the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division for its success in shutting down 19 fraudulent moving companies and securing approximately $27 million in fines and restitution. Florida saw the second highest rate of population growth among all states in 2021, making it a rich target for crooks trying to take advantage of people relocating.

The largest judgement of more than $20 million was levied against a fellow named Ohad Guzi who operated eight moving companies under numerous fictitious names. He personally used at least six different aliases. The judge cited many deceptive practices that are common in complaints to the BBB, including:

Providing a low-ball estimate and then increasing the price significantly on the day of the move;

Establishing delivery dates with no intention to deliver the goods within the given dates;

Utilizing third-party delivery services despite promising consumers that the entire move would be done by the company’s own employees;

Making use of rented box trucks and day labor instead of the promised owned trucks and professional services;

Misleading consumers about insurance coverage and the claims process.

What is the ‘hostage goods’ scam?

It appears Guzi was also guilty of an egregious moving scam called “hostage goods.” Everything seems to be going fine – movers show up on time, load your belongings without a hitch, and head to your new home – only to call along the way and tell you that you have to pay a substantially higher price or you’ll never see your belongings again.

The local BBB assisted in the case in which Guzi was given a lifetime ban on engaging in any moving-related services in Florida. Unfortunately, in the BBB’s experience ne’er-do-wells in the moving, home improvement, and other industries often just start over in another state.

The BBB offers these tips to help ensure your move goes smoothly:

Check out any mover with the BBB. If you don’t have a specific one in mind, we can provide you a list of BBB Accredited movers.

Movers that conduct interstate moves must be licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Check them out at https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move. Licensing requirements for intrastate moves vary by state.

Be wary if their phone is answered with a generic “movers” rather than a company name and/or they use rented trucks.

Be wary if the mover provides an estimate sight-unseen. Phone or video chat estimates are not uncommon these days, particularly if you’re moving from a small house or apartment, but that makes it even more important to be sure you’re dealing with a reputable company.

Get everything in writing, including pick-up and delivery dates, all costs, limits of liability and disclaimers, and information on insurance coverage. Consider purchasing full value protection coverage.

Don’t pay the full amount up front, if anything at all, and try to pay with a credit card. Be wary of a mover that only accepts cash.

