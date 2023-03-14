Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Greater Philadelphia area could see traces of snow, but high winds are the biggest threat

By Nina Baratti,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8Od8_0lIGRtEa00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The first official day of spring is approaching, but strong wind gusts and chances of snow are expected this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) anticipates chances of rain and snow throughout the greater Philadelphia region, followed by wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

A winter weather advisory is in place for Philadelphia, its Pennsylvania suburbs and all of New Jersey.

During a weather briefing Monday night, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned potentially damaging storms could cause power outages.

“Weather conditions at any given moment, especially high-gusting winds, could prevent utility crews from getting up to a bucket safely,” he said.

Because of the high winds and potentially bad conditions along the shorelines and bays, gale warnings have been activated up and down the coast through Wednesday, according to NWS.

“With these winds comes the potential for power outages,” said Murphy. “If you lose your power, report it to your utility immediately. If you see a downed power line, please stay clear of it.”

Five northern New Jersey counties — Warren, Sussex, Morris, Passaic and Bergen — are under a state of emergency due to a decent amount of estimated snowfall.

If the greater Philadelphia area gets snow, state officials say crews are prepared to respond.

“We are ready for whatever comes our way, plus or minus the next 36 hours,” Murphy added.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
AC Expressway expected to begin transition to cashless toll collection late this year
Atlantic City, NJ40 minutes ago
Owner vows to restore, transform fire-damaged MLK house in Camden
Camden, NJ3 days ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Weather Authority: Wind subsides overnight, balmy temperatures forecasted to end the week
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
New project auditing, repairing street lights in Camden
Camden, NJ11 hours ago
While This Decades-Old Eatery in Philadelphia Is Closing, West Chester Location Will Remain Open
West Chester, PA9 hours ago
SEPTA hits brakes on King of Prussia rail project over rising costs
King Of Prussia, PA6 hours ago
Cape May County officials demand assurances that state’s offshore wind farm will not harm economy
Ocean City, NJ1 day ago
Philadelphia offering $1,000 bonuses for lifeguard applicants, even if they can't swim
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Truck Crash Leaves Debris Across Vine Street Expressway, Stops Traffic
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia home values increased more than most cities - here's why people are moving to Philly
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Fire erupts at Hotel Carlyle in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
This weekend in Philly: Easter egg hunts, St. Patrick’s Day and more
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Target closing Philadelphia store in coming months
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Giordano: What Philadelphia Neighborhood Hates Police The Most?
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
15 Best Vets in Philadelphia: Veterinarians for Cats, Dogs & Even Exotic Pets!
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
"Stop this very dangerous activity": Car chaos in Spring Garden shuts down intersection
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philly Firefighters Battle Blaze At Historic Hotel
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave 1 dead and 4 wounded, including 2 teens
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Residents impacted by water used during fire at Wissinoming Dollar Tree
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Bensalem Traffic Enforcement Detail Catches Dangerous Wanted Felon
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Shooting in Pa. leaves 2 teens injured, 1 in critical condition: reports
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
NJ man sentenced for torching cop car in Center City during 2020 civil unrest
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Woman hit by speeding car, launched across Lancaster Avenue into oncoming traffic
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Five new stores coming to Pennsylvania for the first time at King of Prussia Mall
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
SEPTA Key Advantage discounted pass program expands to all Philadelphia employers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Multiple Individuals Arrested As Result of Long-Term Complex Investigation; $300,000 in Currency Was Seized Along With Large Amounts of Cocaine, Other Drugs
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy