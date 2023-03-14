A new screening added for 'Coldwater Kitchen' dinner, movie event

tickets are on sale now for a special screening of Free Press documentary "Coldwater Kitchen," that will unite the film viewing and dining experiences at Frame in Hazel Park. An additional Sunday event was added after the Saturday experience sold out.

The documentary takes viewers into the culinary training program at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Mich. There, students learn the culinary skills needed to succeed in fine dining restaurant kitchens, from making the French mother sauces to understanding art of pouring and discussing wine. The film follows Chef Jimmy Lee Hill and three of his students, as they navigate challenges in prison and work to rebuild their lives after incarceration. "Coldwater Kitchen" will have its Michigan premiere as the opening night film at the 10th annual Freep Film Festival.

The additional Frame's screening will offer viewers a chance to see the film and experience a meal created and prepared by the stars of "Coldwater Kitchen," Chef Hill and two of his former students, Dink Dawson and Ernest Davis.

Here's a look at the evening's menu:

Chef Hills quinoa salad with collard greens, and lime yogurt dressing

Seared Thai scallops with sweet potato mash

Asian-glazed bone-in lambchops with rice

A decadent "Black Magic" cake

Frame Editorial Director Mark Kurlyandchik, who is also a former restaurant critic for the Free Press co-directed "Coldwater Kitchen" with Free Press Executive Video Producer Brian Kaufman. Kurlyandchik and Kaufman will be on hand to discuss their experiences making the film, which premiered at DOC NYC in November.

If you can't make this special screening of "Coldwater Kitchen," tickets for its Michigan premiere at the Freep Film Festival's opening night on April 26 are available at freepfilmfestival.com.

'Coldwater Kitchen' Dinner & Movie at Frame

4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Tickets on sale now and available on Frame's website.

Choose between two seatings: one starts with the film, the other starts with the meal.

Frame, 23839 John R Rd., Hazel Park

$85 per person, plus fees and tax.