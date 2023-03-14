Guy Fieri’s fast-casual Chicken Guy restaurant will open Livonia location April 1

Chicken Guy, the fast-casual eatery chain from Food Network star Guy Fieri and local franchisee Tomey Group, set April 1 (no fooling) as the opening date for its Livonia location.

The new spot at 30130 Plymouth Road is the chain's eighth location.

Livonia is the first of many planned by the Farmington Hills-based group’s Tomey Chicken brand. Anthony Tomey, CEO of the Tomey Group, said 20 Chicken Guy locations are planned for metro Detroit over the next 10 years.

"We are excited to announce the opening of the first Chicken Guy! in Michigan and partner with one of our favorite chefs and TV personalities, Guy Fieri," Tomey said in a statement. Michael Tomey, the group’s CFO, added that "the food and variety of sauces is made with the expertise from Guy, that you can only imagine how delicious the food is.”

Chicken Guy is known for its signature chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders. Its menu offers signature chicken sandwiches with a variety of toppings and chicken tenders, fried or grilled, all served with a choice of sauce.

"The people of The Motor City have spoken…I’m bringin’ my real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes to Livonia. From shooting DDD to taking part in the Woodward Dream Cruise, the Detroit area has always been a go-to for me so I’m stoked for everyone to give us a try. See ya there!" Fieri said in a news release.

Chicken Guy is also built on “exceptional chicken” and “exciting sauces,” its website touts. The chicken is brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs. There are 22 sauces, including a variety of classics such as Buffalo and honey mustard. There also are hot and spicy, Peri Peri and sweet sriracha barbecue. And then there are Guy's favorites of garlic parmesan, donkey sauce (mayo, roasted garlic, mustard, wasabi honey and cumin lime mojo.

While Chicken Guy’s 22 sauces are a highlight, Tomey said signature chicken sandwiches with toppings such as avocado and bacon are what set them apart from other chicken joints.

Also available: Salads topped with fried or grilled chicken tenders, sides of fries, cole slaw and mac and cheese. Dessert offerings include Triple Double Ice Cream Treat, with triple chocolate and double-mint, and its Cinnamon Apple dessert of vanilla soft serve ice cream smothered in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal.

Fieri is known for his long-running "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" Food Network show, spiked haired and being the self-proclaimed mayor of Flavortown. He also owns Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only kitchen, with locations nationwide, including three in Michigan. The Chicken Guy chain was “hatched” by Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, the company said.

But the Tomeys are no strangers to the fast-casual restaurant business. The family-owned group operates 45 Jimmy Johns locations in metro Detroit. The group also owns the 8 Mile Vodka brand and recently added an apparel line “Born in Detroit.”

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.