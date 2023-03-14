Centreville reaches regional finals

The Centreville boys will play for a regional title on Wednesday.

On Monday evening inside Coloma High School, the Bulldogs were solid on both ends of the floor. It resulted in a 55-40 victory over Lawton in the regional semifinals.

Centreville came into the contest looking to switch some things up on defense and force Lawton to mix it up as well. It worked as the stingy, shiny, new-look 3-2 zone from the Bulldogs caused the Blue Devils all kinds of problems.

“We knew they were a dribble-drive offense and we wanted to force them to shoot it a lot,” Centreville senior Micah Lemings said. “So we went with a different defense today. We wanted to make them shoot it from the outside and we were able to work it.”

Centreville coach Matt Price said the gameplan was to clog things up on the interior for Lawton.

“They do a really nice job with that dribble-handoff, screening on the ball and cutting backdoor,” Price said. “We really wanted to take all of that away and in going to that 3-2, we wanted to see if they could beat us from the outside.”

Lawton wasn’t able to. The Blue Devils hit for five 3-pointers for the game, the same as Centreville, but they never hit more than two in a single quarter. In fact, Lawton found itself down by double digits early in the contest and never was able to get it under a couple of possessions.

Centreville held the Blue Devils to only four points in the opening eight minutes. Lawton looked a bit out of sync because of the switch-up from Centreville’s defense. For the Bulldogs, Lemings stabilized them early with buckets inside. He finished with eight points in the opening quarter, that ultimately gave the Bulldogs a 14-4 advantage going into the second.

There, Centreville relied heavily on Lemings again. He hit three 3-pointers in the frame and finished with 11 for the quarter. Kobe Carpenter also scored a bucket for the Bulldogs, the lead heading back into halftime was set at 27-15.

Price said Centreville was expecting to have to get back into their normal base defense, a man-to-man style, but it never really happened.

“We were just looking to get it as long as we could, being in the zone, before we had to go back to our original defense,” Price said. “We just never had to. It was a nice call defensively, it worked out well for us and that always feels good.”

Centreville once again held Lawton to single-digit scoring in the third quarter. The Blue Devils put in nine points, seven of those came from Parker VanPeteghem to try and keep them in the game.

But Centreville matched it well. Jacob Sikanas hit a 3-pointer. Roman Robinson added a bucket and Harrison Gregory contributed a pair of buckets inside. In all, Centreville was able to add a dozen points to the scoreboard in that third quarter, this gave the Bulldogs a distinct 39-24 edge heading into the final quarter.

In that final quarter, Lawton tried to claw back into it. The Blue Devils finished with their highest-scoring output for the game at 16 points, but Centreville made its free throws.

The Bulldogs finished with 13 attempts in that final eight minutes, it resulted in 10 makes.

Lemings connected on 5-of-6 in the final quarter.

“It felt great,” Lemings said. “We are playing really good basketball right now.”

Lemings led all scorers with 26 points, Gregory finished with 11 for the Bulldogs. Sikanas tossed in eight points, both Carpenter and Robinson finished with four points. Gavin Bunning chipped in with two as well.

Centreville hit on 12-of-17 foul shots in the game, Lawton made just 3-of-4.

With the victory, the Bulldogs improve to 18-7 on the season. They’ll next take on Niles-Brandywine, a 58-42 winner over Kalamazoo Hackett in the first game on Monday. The Bobcats are 23-2 on the year.

“We’ll have our hands full on Wednesday, they’re going to do everything to us that we like to do to other teams,” Price said. If we handle the pressure and keep our composure, we’ll be in the game.”