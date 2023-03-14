The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) is among a group of organizations that have forwarded correspondence to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding robotext proposal recommendations.

© Shutterstock

The FCC is slated to meet on March 16 to consider its Report and Order requiring further blocking illegal robotexts, expanding Do-Not-Call protections to robotexts, and protecting consumers from receiving robotexts and robocalls from multiple, unexpected callers when providing their consent on websites for comparison shopping.

Recommendations submitted by the NAFCU and other organizations include enhancing transparency and improving redress by requiring wireless mobile providers also to include a link to their response process identifying the response code and other relevant information regarding the notification process; and seeking comment on non-discrimination policies to determine whether or how the FCC can ensure competitively neutral and content neutral grounds for blocking when undertaken as part of the industry’s voluntary blocking programs.

According to the FCC, if the Report and Order is adopted, it would serve as the Commission’s first action to protect consumers from unwanted and illegal texts, requiring that all mobile wireless providers block certain text messages that are highly likely to be illegal so that all subscribers have a basic level of protection.

The NAFCU noted it would continue advocacy, ensuring credit unions can contact their members regarding important, time-sensitive information.

The post NAFCU, organizations issue robotext proposal recommendations appeared first on Financial Regulation News .