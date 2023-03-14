Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Remember Naples Italian? The Kingston Pike restaurant is gone – see the photos

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8ILx_0lIGQUKK00

A classic west Knoxville restaurant's building has been torn down.

Naples Italian Restaurant closed in April 2019 after over 30 years of business at 5500 Kingston Pike. Owner Bob Luper decided to retire from the restaurant business.

The original idea was to sell the business to the Anderson family, who owns The Tennessee Tap House. The deal with the Andersons fell through and the restaurant remained closed.

Now, the building has been demolished into rubble.

On April 25, 2019, a sale for the property was finalized between the Lupers and local real estate owner Tony Cappiello. The property was purchased for over $1.4 million, according to KGIS. A demolition permit was issued on Dec. 20, 2022.

Cappiello did not reply to a request for comment after calling his real estate office.

Since closing, the Lupers have released a cookbook filled with recipes from Naples Italian Restaurant. Near the site, the building used by The Orangery at 5412 Kingston Pike will be used by Bistro by the Tracks.

Keenan Thomas reports for the Knox News business growth and development team. You can reach him by email at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism and unlock premium perks at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

