New York City, NY
CBS New York

Up to a foot of snow expected in northern NYC suburbs

By John Dias,

3 days ago

Up to a foot of snow expected north of NYC 02:26

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- Orange County is getting hit with plenty of snow on Tuesday.

The nor'easter is expected to dump between six inches and a foot of snow in the northern suburbs.

Click here for the latest forecast

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for most of New York ahead of the major winter storm.

The state has already deployed additional personnel, including National Guard, to areas north and west of New York City, which are expected to get the worst of the storm.

New York officials discuss storm preparation plans 00:50

There is a strong threat of widespread power outages due to the storm's heavy, wet snow and gusty winds.

Keep that in mind as travel conditions could be hazardous.

A snow plow driver in Goshen said he expects to be working hard all day.

"This winter's been pretty slow so far, but this storm's getting there," he said. "This one's gonna make a little money, for sure."

Hochul said the nor'easter could be a "multi-day event," so be prepared.

