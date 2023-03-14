Open in App
Arkansas State
KARK 4 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Thursday will bring a chance of Severe Weather

By Pat Walker,

3 days ago

A warm front will pass through Arkansas Wednesday and temperatures will up to more seasonal temperatures in the 60s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. That will put a pause on the freezing weather for a while (it returns this weekend).

Then, there will be some rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front Thursday night. These early thunderstorms don’t have the biggest chance of being severe. But a line of storms forming in Oklahoma and Texas Thursday afternoon and evening will pose a severe weather threat in Arkansas Thursday evening and Thursday night.

The chance for severe weather will be highest in Southwest Arkansas. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat Thursday night. Any individual storm that forms ahead of the main line of storms could pose a tornado threat. The storms will be moving out of the state early Friday morning.

