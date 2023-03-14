Change location
Get a Job Right Now in These 20 Small and Mid-Sized U.S. Cities
By Sandy Baker,3 days ago
We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.
Are you looking for a job right now? Though the big cities often get a lot of attention for the type of work they offer, there are numerous small and mid-sized cities throughout the country that offer excellent job opportunities.
Job seekers are often willing to relocate so they can get a new job and get ahead financially.
Smaller cities can provide opportunities that are less competitive which enables workers to find work faster. If you're considering moving for a job, these are the best small and mid-size cities in the U.S. based on their job market.
Bellevue, Washington
Population: 149,440
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 151
Popular industries: Tech industry, including computer hardware and IT
Bellevue is close to the tech industry that Seattle is known for, but it's far less expensive. With the mountains in the backdrop and Downtown Park offering stunning waterfalls, a sculpture garden, and lots of walking paths, it's a beautiful place to call home.
Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.
Tempe, Arizona
Population: 184,118
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 129
Popular industries: Healthcare
An urban, suburban community with a nice range of professional industries and healthcare, Tempe is also a hidden location for finding startup opportunities.
The city fosters a strong business development program with state and local resources and incentives to support those who want to start a business.
It's also a fast-growing, modern city with some outstanding restaurants, shops, and cultural hotspots.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Population: 199,723
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 119
Popular industries: Healthcare
Salt Lake City has a service-oriented economy, noted for some large companies, including Cisco, Adobe, and Oracle, calling the mountains home.
It is also one of the largest industrial banking centers in the country and has long been a regional center for some large organizations thanks to its location. The city consistently ranks high in the job market.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Population: 192,517
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 89
Popular industries: Healthcare
While Sioux Falls most certainly is more remote than other options on our list, it's growing and offers a wide range of new opportunities.
As the largest city in the state, it has grown to be a tourism hotspot, noted for its adventure-style opportunities and culture.
The city is also considered one of the most resilient economies in the country for its low unemployment, strong economic sector, and social assistance programs.
Springfield, Missouri
Population: 169,724
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 83
Popular industries: Healthcare
Many know Springfield as the home of Missouri State University or the birthplace of Route 66, but this city has a lot to offer, including economic vitality.
Numerous new companies have recently responded to the area's growth and opened locations here, including Buc-ee's, Costco, Blue Room Comedy Club, and Evermore Bride.
Akron, Ohio
Population: 189,347
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 82
Popular industries: Manufacturing
Akron is one of the five largest metro regions in Ohio and is known for some historically valuable companies like B.F. Goodrich Tire and Goodyear Tire.
The city is also noted for its research and development industries, thanks to the Polymer Science Institute at the University of Akron.
Modern, affordable housing coupled with a strong cultural arts sector make this a diverse community.
Knoxville, Tennessee
Population: 192,648
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 78
Popular industries: Healthcare services
Knoxville is very business-driven, with numerous public-private partnerships in place to support development and growth while at the same time being very eco-friendly.
Projects like the South Waterfront Redevelopment Area and Cumberland Avenue Streetscape and Infrastructure projects have helped to bring in new businesses.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Population: 197,416
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 75
Popular industries: Construction, healthcare, and manufacturing
Grand Rapids has a fast-growing economy, one that is built on the manufacturing and construction industries.
The city's location between Chicago and Detroit makes it a desirable place to call home and an urban center.
Fort Collins, Colorado
Population: 168,538
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 67
Popular industries: Manufacturing
Fort Collins has a diverse and resilient economic makeup that focuses heavily on manufacturing with growing sectors in higher education and technology.
Growth in these sectors comes from the presence of companies like Advance Energy Industry and Intel.
The Colorado State University Research Foundation is also a significant contributor to research-led projects in the area.
Peoria, Arizona
Population: 194,917
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 64
Popular industries: Healthcare
With Lake Pleasant Regional Park's fishing, boating, and water skiing opportunities, Peoria feels like a remote town, but it's also a thriving economic center.
Healthcare is a big part of that, but the area has seen a significant amount of commercial and real estate development in recent years. The area has a growing retail and tourism sector, too.
Orlando, Florida
Population: 309,154
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 151
Popular industries: Tourism, healthcare, entertainment
Orlando is easily known for its theme parks and tourism, with more than 50 million visitors each year. The city's hospitality and tourism sectors make up 80% of its employment
However, Orlando also is ranked highly for diversified job openings, including in areas of healthcare and research. The city has strong advanced manufacturing, biotech, and aerospace sectors as well.
Earn rewards and travel more while spending less with these top travel credit cards.
St. Louis, Missouri
Population: 293,310
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 151
Popular industries: Health services
St. Louis is a modern, growing, urban-suburban city that's noted for its health services industry and growing financial services, biotech, and aviation.
The city boasts a number of research-focused initiatives as well. Large companies include Boeing, Washington University, Monsanto, and Express Scripts.
Tacoma, Washington
Population: 219,205
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 142
Popular industries: Healthcare, maritime
Tacoma's strong healthcare and maritime industries make it an attractive option for those looking for a job near the waterfront.
The city is more affordable than many other West Coast cities, with all of the beauty and modern amenities of the bigger cities nearby.
About 40% of the jobs here relate to international trade in Washington, and a large portion of those are at the Port of Tacoma.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Population: 309,317
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 138
Popular industries: Healthcare
Cincinnati offers a combination of an affordable lifestyle, exceptional local culture and arts programs, and a growing economy.
It's home to large companies like Procter & Gamble, Kroger Company, and General Electric.
Richmond, Virginia
Population: 226,610
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 128
Popular industries: Financial, medical, biotech, manufacturing, and transportation
Richmond is a diverse location that often attracts new businesses and is noted for its growing financial and biotech industries and knowledge-based services.
The city's advanced manufacturing companies include NewMarket Corp, Dupont, and Ethyl Corp. It's also home to Dove Architects and Mosely Architects, who are builders focused on green development.
Tampa, Florida
Population: 384,959
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 128
Popular industries: Information technology, tourism, healthcare, and maritime
Tampa is easily a recognized tourism destination in the city but has a strong, diverse economy based on finance, healthcare, and insurance.
Its location makes it ideal for its maritime industry, which is linked to $15 billion in economic impact for the state. The city is also focused heavily on redevelopment to increase its population.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Population: 429,954
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 128
Popular industries: Healthcare, medical technology, commercialization, and manufacturing
Minneapolis's economy has flexed to meet the demands of the modern world with a growing medical technology and innovation focus.
However, its mining and manufacturing industries remain critical to support the country's needs. Its focus on medicine has made it a hotbed for new medical technology development.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Population: 300,431
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 128
Popular industries: Manufacturing
Pittsburgh continues to provide industrial and manufacturing needs for many companies, which is what it is known for, but the city is also home to a large number of innovative businesses.
Apple, AutoDesk, Bosch, and Intel are just some of the companies with robotics, IT, and other operations present. Emerging industries including cyber security, additive manufacturing, and AI.
Des Moines, Iowa
Population: 214,133
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 128
Popular industries: Computer hardware, advanced manufacturing, and agricultural innovation
Des Moines is a cultural and recreational hub for the state, but it's also a valuable economic center noted for its highly educated workforce and city-supported initiatives.
Some of the largest businesses here include advanced manufacturing, AG Innovations, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Chandler, Arizona
Population: 275,987
Available jobs per 1,000 people: 128
Popular industries: Healthcare, manufacturing, computer science
Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix, is a regional economic stronghold with companies like Avnet, Garmin, and Microchip calling it home.
It has worked to build itself as an innovation and technology hub while still providing exceptional quality of life and a competitive cost of living compared to the bigger cities nearby.
Bottom line
For many people, relocating to one of these small or mid-sized cities could mean an exceptional opportunity to find a great job outside of the biggest cities.
There are plenty of reasons to do so, too. With nearly 37% of people saying they will relocate for career advancement opportunities, it could be time for you to make your move, too.
Comments / 0