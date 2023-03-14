WJ Aldermen approve farmers market lease, sidewalk sales

WEST JEFFERSON — At the March 6 meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen, the board unanimously approved a number of agenda items, including the Ashe County Farmers Market lease. The lease, which is renewed each year for $1, assures that local farmers and crafters will have somewhere local to sell their goods this year.

In addition to the farmers market lease, the board approved the Ashe County Arts Council hosting Art on a Mountain at the arts center in the fall of 2023. The board also approved three sidewalk sales dates at Mo’s Boots on April 28-29, June 16-17 and Oct. 20-21, and three sidewalk sales dates at Mountain Outfitters on May 27, July 1 and Sept. 2.

Two public hearings were held as part of the meeting. The first hearing involved the annexation of three parcels of land for the construction of the new Restoration Church that will be built at 221 Barnett Street. The other public hearing was for a proposed fire tax increase for fiscal year 2023-24 for West Jefferson residents that do not live within the town limits. The property annexation and the fire tax increase were both approved unanimously. The fire tax increase will be $.04 for every $100.

According to West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, the tax increase will go toward helping fund two full-time positions for the West Jefferson Fire Department as a way of taking some of the workload off of the volunteer members.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Brad Jordan spoke at the meeting and said that he along with town attorney Jak Reeves have put together a police manual for all department members. The manual was presented to the aldermen for them to look over and approve at a future meeting.

The next monthly West Jefferson Aldermen meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 3.