Open in App
West Jefferson, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Ashe Post & Times

WJ Aldermen approve farmers market lease, sidewalk sales

By By Nathan Ham,

3 days ago

WEST JEFFERSON — At the March 6 meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen, the board unanimously approved a number of agenda items, including the Ashe County Farmers Market lease. The lease, which is renewed each year for $1, assures that local farmers and crafters will have somewhere local to sell their goods this year.

In addition to the farmers market lease, the board approved the Ashe County Arts Council hosting Art on a Mountain at the arts center in the fall of 2023. The board also approved three sidewalk sales dates at Mo’s Boots on April 28-29, June 16-17 and Oct. 20-21, and three sidewalk sales dates at Mountain Outfitters on May 27, July 1 and Sept. 2.

Two public hearings were held as part of the meeting. The first hearing involved the annexation of three parcels of land for the construction of the new Restoration Church that will be built at 221 Barnett Street. The other public hearing was for a proposed fire tax increase for fiscal year 2023-24 for West Jefferson residents that do not live within the town limits. The property annexation and the fire tax increase were both approved unanimously. The fire tax increase will be $.04 for every $100.

According to West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, the tax increase will go toward helping fund two full-time positions for the West Jefferson Fire Department as a way of taking some of the workload off of the volunteer members.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Brad Jordan spoke at the meeting and said that he along with town attorney Jak Reeves have put together a police manual for all department members. The manual was presented to the aldermen for them to look over and approve at a future meeting.

The next monthly West Jefferson Aldermen meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 3.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ashe County, NC newsLocal Ashe County, NC
Allen to take the stand Thursday in trial
Yadkinville, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Town Council orders cleanup of five lots
Township Of Taylorsville, NC2 days ago
Horne Creek Farm heirloom tree sale coming
Pinnacle, NC2 days ago
Highway 127 Widening Project In Alexander County Is Back On The Agenda
Township Of Taylorsville, NC1 day ago
More than $1M in vehicles recently stolen from North Carolina dealerships
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Two Surry County men lead officials on chase into Virginia
Mount Airy, NC1 day ago
Beech Mountain Resort Closing Slopes This Weekend
Beech Mountain, NC2 days ago
Two-state high-speed chase ends with felony charges of Mount Airy men
Mount Airy, NC2 days ago
Boone Police seek information in March 7 theft from Mast Store in Boone
Boone, NC2 days ago
$500K worth of cars targeted in NC auto heist: PD
Hickory, NC2 days ago
Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Two Iredell County schools operating remotely after deadly shooting
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Garage catches fire in Grayson County
Fries, VA3 days ago
Two North Carolina schools go remote after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC16 hours ago
Taylorsville Police Nab Statesville Woman And Stony Point Man On Felony Drug Charges
Township Of Taylorsville, NC2 days ago
Wilkes County Man Charged With Indecent Liberties With A Child
Boomer, NC10 hours ago
Flippen to join music Hall of Fame
Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago
Shirley’s Home Cooking to close after 33 years, owners say
Hampton, TN1 day ago
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush’, family says
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested In Catawba County
Newton, NC4 days ago
Northview Academy Closed Today, Student Shot and Killed Wednesday Night
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Parents say shooting that claimed life of Iredell County student ‘scares me’
Statesville, NC6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy