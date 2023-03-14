El Vecino Cigar Bar Is Coming To Miami Worldcenter in April

El Vecino, a new cigar and cocktail experience is coming to downtown Miami courtesy of Chef Michael Beltran and the team at Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG).

AHG is known for their growing family of restaurants and bars including Ariete (Michelin Star), Navé (Michelin Guide mention), Chug’s (Bib Gourmand recipient) and The Taurus all in Coconut Grove; The ScapeGoat in Miami Beach, The Gibson Room on Coral Way (Michelin Guide mention), and most recently Brasserie Laurel (Michelin Guide mention) and Chug’s Express at Miami Worldcenter in Downtown.

“Part of what I love about restaurants is that dining experiences bring people together. The same is true of cigars. From backyard family gatherings to neighborhood cigar lounges, cigars become a vehicle for connection. It becomes a true moment of community. I’m excited to bring our approach to hospitality and sincerity to the cigar world and downtown Miami at El Vecino,” said Chef & Owner Michael Beltran in a statement.

The designed space offers an upscale environment with plush furniture and amenities, built with state-of-the-art air purification and humidification systems to ensure comfort for guests. The 1,600 square feet interior space at El Vecino is filled with vintage décor, premium wood, booths, velvet and leather furniture, a 10-seat bar, and a custom-built walk-in cigar humidor.

“Miami has a casual, familiar relationship with cigars, so curating the selection at El Vecino has to be about deepening that relationship without packaging the smoking experience in pretense. I can’t imagine any company being better equipped to deliver a cigar bar experience that’s both uncommonly elevated and naturally Miami than the Ariete Hospitality team. That this group puts a premium on substance has made curating the cigar selection a lot of fun. The goal is to demystify cigars and make this world approachable to novice smokers while also taking an approach to the selection that seasoned cigar people will deeply appreciate,” Nicolás Jiménez, Director of Cigar programming for El Vecino.

The upscale cigar lounge will offer an extensive, carefully curated selection of premium

cigars and a wide array of whiskey, bourbon, wine, beer and seasonal craft cocktails.

Additionally, patrons will be able to order snacks and light fare from neighboring

restaurant, Brasserie Laurel.

“Over the last 50 years in South Florida, cigar bars have become a pivotal aspect of

Hispanic society, an identity that’s been woven into the fabric of Miami and the people

who have shaped its culture and contemporary history. Cigar bars have become both a

byproduct and a pillar of the multiculturism, that Miami represents so well. With the

expertise and experience of AHG, we have the opportunity to bring this happy marriage

of high-end cigars and quality beverage to the table with the hopes that the city and cigar

lovers will appreciate, and recognize the importance of these two, working side-by-side,

in a way that is yet to be realized in this city,” Tom Lasher-Walker, Director of Beverage

Development and Operations at AHG.

“From an iconic winery in Argentina, to France, California, including Ports that date back

to 1997; the wine program will have wines by the glass and bottle, that will be richer in

texture, bold and smooth, but with an elegant finish; those that will pair well with the flavors of cigars.”, Adrián López, Wine Director at AHG.

El Vecino is located at 698 NE 1st Avenue Suite G-172 at the base of Miami Worldcenter’s Caoba residential tower along the development’s 7th Street pedestrian promenade. Miami Worldcenter is a new $4 billion mixed-use destination in the heart of Downtown Miami. As one of the largest private urban real estate developments currently underway in the United States, the project occupies 27 acres spanning ten city blocks and offers world-class retail, hospitality, commercial office and residential uses. Several phases of the project have already been completed and occupied, including three residential towers and a significant portion of the retail component, with a hospitality development that opened during Q4 of 2022.

