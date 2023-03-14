Scrambled Oats Are the Nutrient-Loaded Lovechild of French Toast and Granola, and You Only Need 5 Ingredients To Make Them

In lieu of today's astronomically high egg prices—which have skyrocketed over 60 percent thanks to recent shortages—finding breakfast recipes packed with sufficient amounts of protein that also help us stretch the contents of our precious egg cartons is top of mind.

Thankfully, recipe developer Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie has been hard at work designing something super nutritious that only calls for one egg. Best part? It doubles down on the delicious breakfast vibes by combining two of our brunchtime favorites: World, meet Feel Good Foodie's genius recipe for scrambled oats. They're basically the lovechild of french toast and granola.

Scrambled oats are made from a few pantry staples, and they're prepared in a similar fashion to scrambled eggs. (They're also packed with nutrients, particularly protein.) To learn more about the health benefits of scrambled oats and why they're worth a fry (er, try), we caught up with Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, a registered dietitian and co-author of Sugar Shock.

The dish on eating scrambled oats for breakfast

Scrambled oats are a combination of five simple ingredients—banana, oats, egg, yogurt, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt—and they're beyond simple to make. Simply mash all of the ingredients together, throw it all in a pan, and cook it until golden and crispy on one side. Then, fold it in half like an omelet and, using a spatula, scramble it up like, well, scrambled eggs. You can eat it alone, but served over a heaping bowl of yogurt with a side of fresh fruit is definitely the way to go.

It’s no secret that breakfast is deemed one of the most—if not the most—important meals of the day. That said, to reap the benefits of breakfast, it’s imperative to consume a well-balanced meal filled with the necessary nutrients, especially protein. “Protein intake recommendations should be based on an individual’s size, fitness level, age, and goals—but generally speaking, roughly 25-40 grams is a good place to start for breakfast,” Brierley Horton, MS, RD and Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, previously shared with Well+Good.

“I love the idea of scrambled oats because, on its own, oatmeal lacks the protein that you need in the morning. Most people benefit from at least 20 grams of protein at breakfast, and a serving of oatmeal has just five grams,” Cassetty says. Here's where the real nutrition genius comes in: "I love adding extra yogurt to my scrambled oats to dial up the protein in my meal. In fact, if you want to actually get above that protein target, you can skip the egg entirely and cook your oat scramble with three-quarters of a cup of siggi's yogurt skyr,” Cassetty says. (One cup of this yogurt skyr contains a whopping 23 grams of protein, which is why Cassetty strongly recommends it—in addition to the fact that it's delicious, of course.)

But the benefits of scrambled oats don’t just end with protein. “The combo of oats and yogurt or skyr has a lot going for it. Oats are rich in soluble fiber, which removes cholesterol from your bloodstream and helps delay the time it takes for food to leave your stomach. That translates to feeling energized for longer, and it also helps slow the absorption of sugar in your bloodstream,” Cassetty says.

What’s more, yogurt and skyr also contain impressive gut-supporting potential. “Skyr provides 15 percent of your daily calcium requirements per serving. Meanwhile, its live and active cultures contribute to a healthy gut microbiome,” Cassetty says. A happy, healthy gut can help regulate your mood, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, and it plays a key role in nutrient absorption and immune function. “Your overall physical and mental health starts with a healthy gut," says Cassetty.

“Your overall physical and mental health starts with a healthy gut."—Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD

Of course, it’s worth noting that although the original recipe for one batch of scrambled oats calls for just one tablespoon of yogurt, serving your finished dish over a bowl of Siggi's skyr (or your favorite Greek yogurt) is not only recommended but also incredibly delicious and comforting. And thanks to the wide variety of skyr and yogurt flavors out there, you can easily give your scrambled oats a boost of coconut, vanilla, passion fruit...maybe a handful of toasted walnuts? Dried cherries? Fresh-cut pears? We're getting carried away.

5-ingredient, protein-packed scrambled oats recipe

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

3/4 cup oats

1 egg

1 Tbsp yogurt

1 Tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1. Place the banana, oats, egg, yogurt, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl and use a fork to mash it all together until well combined.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and transfer the oat mixture to the skillet. Spread it out to an even layer and allow it to cook undisturbed until it looks set, about five minutes.

3. Use a spatula to scramble the mixture and cook on the other side until browned and toasted about five more minutes.

4. Transfer to a serving bowl along with greek yogurt, berries, and coconut, if desired.

An RD explains whether or not breakfast is really the most important meal of the day:

