Cowboys Moves: McGovern Out, Tyron Still in Plans?

With nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys may invest additional capital in providing depth at positions of need, including their offensive line.

With their primary focus understandably on the impending start of the league year on Wednesday , the Dallas Cowboys are also keeping and eye on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Having been awarded three additional compensatory picks , the Cowboys are set to make nine selections during April’s final weekend. ... and given the sudden question in their offensive line, they're gonna need them.

Though Dallas may have several positions in need of immediate upgrade, they now have the luxury of utilizing extra draft capital to strengthen their depth on the offensive line - and to solve the shuffle involving Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern, as you'll see below ...

One player who might catch the Cowboys eye in the mid-to-late rounds is Washington offensive lineman Jaxon Kirkland.

Kirkland was one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation in 2021. Having received the John P. Angel Linemen of the Year Award in both 2019 and 2020, he seemed poised for an early-round selection in the upcoming Draft. However, he chose to return to school after suffering a severe ankle injury; subsequently forcing his move inside to the guard position.

Still, Kirkland is a tackle both by nature and design. At 6-7, 310 pounds, he has both the size and athleticism to handle the blindside at the next level. Though he possesses better-than-average timing in the run game, he is at his best in pass protection due to his exceptional football intelligence and field awareness. In order to solidify his standing as a pro-level stater, Kirkland will need to add some bulk in his lower body to keep himself better anchored.

For the Cowboys, All-Pro Zack Martin continues to be a mainstay at right guard, and among the best players at his position in the NFL. The 32-year-old both played and started all 17 games for the Cowboys, logging a total of 1143 offensive snaps.

However, Dallas does face some uncertainty on the left side. With starter Connor McGovern heading to Buffalo, there has been some speculation that the Cowboys might seek a veteran free agent, or attempt to infuse some youth into the position via the draft. Also, 2022 first-rounder Tyler Smith remains an option. Dallas had considered using Smith at left guard as a rookie. Unfortunately, a late-camp injury to right tackle Tyron Smith forced the team to shuffle the deck a bit along the offensive line.

With Tyron Smith and fellow offensive lineman Terence Steele expected back from injury, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told reporters last week at the Scouting Combine that he is confident in his expected group of offensive linemen for 2023.

But the questions linger ... If Dallas thinks Tyler is a left tackle ... and with Steele as a right tackle ... what is Tyron's job in 2023? Will Dallas sign elder Jason Peters and let him play left guard ... while Tyron serves as a pricy (and talented) swing tackle?

The NFL Draft - somehow, somewhere - can help. While Kirkland is unlikely to be a game-changer at the pro level, he will in theory add both size and skill to the Cowboys offensive line in short order. ... And right now, Dallas does seem one body short.

