PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A different kind of March Madness is sweeping through Pennsylvania.

A tournament is aimed at choosing the coolest thing made in the state.

The Pa. Chamber of Commerce put 32 companies in the opening round brackets.

Some western Pa. competitors include Wabtec's locomotives, Duolingo's language learning app, Eat'n Park Smiley Cookies, and the Primanti Brothers sandwich.

Voting begins Tuesday on the Pa. Chamber's Twitter page.