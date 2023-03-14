Sun Capital Partners Affiliate Completes Investment in Anderson Business Advisors

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), a leading private investment firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announced its affiliate has completed a majority investment in Anderson Business Advisors (“Anderson” or the “Company”), adding to Sun Capital’s growing business services portfolio. Management and employees of the company reinvested proceeds from the sale to retain a significant minority stake in the Company.

Founded in 1999, Anderson is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based provider of corporate services, including entity formation and incorporation, registered agent, and tax and bookkeeping services, primarily serving real estate investors.

“The corporate services sector is highly fragmented, creating strong potential for Anderson to grow through strategic acquisitions that will increase market share and diversify its customers,” said Alexander Wyndham, Principal at Sun European Partners. “We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with the team at Anderson to build on its competitive advantages, which include a broad base of ~17,000 customers and a proven ability to navigate through challenging economic conditions.”

Demand for corporate services to real estate investors is expected to grow well above 6% annually, driven by several key tailwinds, including macroeconomic conditions, increase in outsourcing, tighter regulatory environment and strong pricing power.

“We are very pleased to welcome Sun Capital as our new partner and we look forward to working with them hand in hand to scale the business and capitalize on new opportunities,” said David Gass, CEO of Anderson Business Services. “Sun Capital’s success in the corporate services sector, coupled with their track record of executing buy-and-build strategies globally made them the ideal investor as we continue to grow.”

The acquisition underscores Sun Capital’s focus on continuing to invest in the corporate services space, and follows the recent acquisitions of Fletchers Solicitors in 2021 and K3 Capital Group in February 2023. Fletchers has seen strong growth under Sun’s ownership, both through strategic add-ons and organic growth initiatives.

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in approximately 500 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Technology sectors. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London.

Anderson Business Advisors provides entity and trust formation, tax prep, and business planning services for real estate investors and business owners. By bringing together the estate planning, asset protection planning, business, and tax planning needs of clients under one roof, Anderson has created an efficient and effective way to provide their clients peace of mind knowing they aren’t overpaying taxes and their assets are protected. Anderson has serviced business owners and investors from across the United States since 1999.

