Embroker Appoints Chris Spagnuolo as New Chief Product Officer

Embroker, the digital insurance platform making it a radically simple single destination to get business insurance, announced that Chris Spagnuolo has come on board as Chief Product Officer (CPO). He joins the team at a pivotal time to continue fueling Embroker’s momentum in developing innovative insurance products for business verticals.

Spagnuolo brings nearly 20 years of product management experience to the table, building products for organizations ranging from small seed-stage startups to Fortune 500 corporations spanning multiple industries. He most recently served as CPO at Wander, a company specializing in creating digital mapping and marketing products for the travel industry. During his career, Spagnuolo also founded and successfully exited two startups and spent seven years as a product consultant to organizations such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Deloitte, Ford Motor Company, Home Depot, Jackson Hewitt, PwC, Riot Games, Under Armour and many others.

“Embroker is a true innovator in the insurtech space that passionately believes, as I do, in developing products with the customer at the very center of that framework,” said Chris Spagnuolo, CPO at Embroker. “They are radically simplifying the process of obtaining industry-tailored commercial insurance, and I’m excited to bring an even deeper focus on streamlining and delivering magical experiences for Embroker’s customers.”

In addition to hiring Spagnuolo, Embroker recently introduced its new malpractice and cyber bundle for law firms – the first vertical offering built on the ONE by Embroker platform. This bundle allows law firms to get the right malpractice and cyber coverage, built based on their needs, in a straightforward and efficient manner.

“Chris’ impressive portfolio of expertise in product management and user experience will be instrumental in furthering Embroker’s product roadmap and vision,” said Ben Jennings, chief revenue officer (CRO) at Embroker. “We are committed to providing a single destination for vertical-specific offerings that streamline the buying process and provide tailored packages for our customers, and we believe Chris is the right person to help us realize that vision.”

About Embroker

Embroker is transforming commercial insurance by making it radically simple for businesses to get the right insurance at the best price. Embroker focuses on industry-specific coverage for the most complex and inefficient lines of insurance, such as Directors and Officers, Employment Practices Liability, Cyber, and Professional Liability. Embroker uses predictive modeling powered by proprietary technology to fully automate underwriting and make the buying process simple, fast, and more affordable. Through Embroker Access, Embroker provides partner agencies and wholesalers with the capability to offer all of Embroker’s industry-leading insurance products to their customers. Founded in 2015, Embroker is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised more than $140M in funding from leading Fintech and Insurtech investors. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70+, Embroker is also the highest-rated business insurance company in the market.

