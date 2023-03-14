Cutera® Unveils the Reimagined truBody® Brand

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR) a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, is proud to reveal the refreshed truBody brand. This award-winning treatment pairs two clinically proven technologies for a customized, convenient, and complete approach to fat reduction and muscle toning with 15-minute treatment options.

The new truBody brand elevates both practice marketing and the patient experience with a revamped website, marketing campaign, social media presence and more. truBody practitioners around the globe are welcoming the updated brand names: truSculpt® (formerly truSculpt® iD) for fat reduction and truFlex™ (formerly truSculpt® ﬂex) for muscle toning.

Along with the brand enhancement, Cutera is also introducing a new truBody signature treatment, The Trim & Tone protocol, comprised of one truSculpt and four truFlex sessions. This fast and effective combination approach allows practitioners and patients optimal results for reducing fat and toning muscle.

“We are incredibly excited about the brand progression of truBody. Cutera’s body sculpting technologies have always been exceptionally effective, innovative, and modern, so elevating our branding and marketing strategy to better embody this was a natural next step,” said Steve Kreider, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Cutera, Inc.

“truBody has been a game-changer for our practice,” said Beverly Hills based surgeon Arash Moradzadeh, MD. “Our practice and our patients are so impressed with the results truSculpt® and truFlex™ offer. We are thrilled that this rebrand will open the door for prospective patients to learn about these technologies and ideally discover their true body.”

