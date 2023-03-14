DeMayo Law Offices Award 20+ Scholarships in 11 Counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

DeMayo Law Offices, LLP is pleased to name 20 recipients of the 20th Annual Michael A. DeMayo Scholarship Award. The number of recipients increased this year from 15 to 20 in recognition of the program’s 20th year of awarding $2,500 scholarships. Additionally, a half scholarship honorable mention was also awarded.

The annual Michael A. DeMayo Scholarship Program provides high school seniors an opportunity to win a competitive scholarship toward their college education. As of this year, the scholarship program has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships and checks have been sent to all recipients.

Emma RhyneLincolnton High School

Addisyn KeenJesse C. Carson High School

Andrew Neal KirkpatrickGaston Day School

Makayla GathersMyers Park High School

Ijeoma EziriProvidence Day School

Virginia PlettnerCharlotte Christian High School

Sonya EasonHopewell High School

Phoebe BrannanProvidence Day School

Spring GriffinCorvian Community School

Brandon SingletaryOlympic High School

Torie StarnesRock Hill High School

Alexis WolgemuthFred T. Foard High School

Belle MerloLumberton High School

Aiyana OxendineFairmont High School

Shannen HoranSaint Stephens High School

Nathan LadimirPorter Ridge High School

Riley FeckerCentral Academy of Technology & Arts

Chloe KelleySouth Rowan High School

Koen IfillHickory Ridge High School

Molli CranfordRichmond Senior High School

Honorable Mention:

Addie Wolfe

Hickory Ridge High School

The winners are from Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Union, and York /Rock Hill (SC) counties. The scholarship recipients will attend Appalachian State University, Coastal Carolina University, Harvard University, James Madison University, Marshall University, North Carolina A&T State University, NC State University, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of South Carolina.

The 2022 applicant class represents a variety of ethnic and cultural communities. Paired with their firsthand observations of addiction and impaired driving within the Charlotte and surrounding communities, they provided invaluable insights into unlocking preventative solutions. This is the first year that billboard designs were selected as winners along with essays, pamphlets and Tik Toks.

“On behalf of the entire DeMayo Law team, I want to congratulate each winner for his/her exceptional commitment to academic excellence, extracurricular participation, and unparalleled insights into drunk driving prevention. I deeply appreciate your patience as our Scholarship Committee evaluated an unprecedented number of outstanding submissions. We wish you continued success in your future academic and professional goals,” stated Michael A. DeMayo, CEO and Founder.

About DeMayo Law Offices, LLP

DeMayo Law Offices was founded in 1992 by Michael A. DeMayo. The offices have grown to over 120 attorneys and legal professionals focused and dedicated exclusively to the representation of individuals who have been seriously injured or who have died as a result of the negligence of another in North and South Carolina.

