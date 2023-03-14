Tri-City Herald death notices March 13, 2023

Loretto J. Hulse

Loretto Joyce Hulse, 69, of Pasco, died March 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Renton and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

She was a retired longtime reporter for the Tri-City Herald and the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dwight A. Butler

Dwight A. Butler, 93, of Sunnyside, died March 10 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Wyatt, La., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was retired laborer for a paper company.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lloyd N. Graham

Lloyd Newell Graham, 100, of Walla Walla, died March 7 in at the Walla Walla Veterans Home.

He was born in Culbertson, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 51 years.

The WWII veteran in the Army Air Corp. was a retired real estate broker for Sherwood & Roberts.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Victor Rodriguez

Victor Rodriguez, 79, of Sunnyside, died March 13 in Sunnyside.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.