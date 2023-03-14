WWE® 2K23 Featuring WarGames and More is Available Now

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Today, 2K announced the Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition of WWE® 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, are available now worldwide for PlayStation® 5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available on Friday, March 17, 2023. All editions feature different images of 16-time World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer, John Cena.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005311/en/

Today, 2K announced the Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition of WWE® 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, are available now worldwide for PlayStation® 5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available on Friday, March 17, 2023. All editions feature different images of 16-time World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer, John Cena. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With each iteration of the WWE 2K franchise, our team strives to add and improve features that players will love,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We’re very proud of the work that we’ve done on WWE 2K23 and the ‘You Can’t Beat Me’ Showcase, WarGames, enhancements to existing modes, and general look and feel of the game. It truly is ‘Even Stronger.’”

WWE 2K23 features an array of new features and improvements on existing fan-favorites:

WarGames: The much-requested, chaotic and action-packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart-pounding 3v3 and 4v4 single player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage;

“You Can’t Beat Me” 2K Showcase Starring John Cena : Conquering John Cena in the ring is an accolade few Superstars can claim. In an unprecedented twist on the 2K Showcase, players will step into the boots of several of Cena’s toughest competitors with one goal in mind: defeat the man who will “Never Give Up.” Spanning his 20-year WWE career and narrated by Cena himself, this interactive sports entertainment documentary uses 2K’s unique Slingshot Tech for a seamless transition from gameplay to live-action footage to bring pivotal moments in each match to life. Check out the official “Even Stronger” Showcase trailer here;

MyFACTION : Now featuring online multiplayer action, the team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions returns.* Regular post-launch content in the form of scheduled Live Events will arrive year-round, offering a single-player experience with unique matchups curated by WWE 2K designers, as well as the new Pink Diamond card tier set to arrive post-launch. Players can collect multiple iterations and MyFACTION exclusive looks for favorite Superstars, from the most coveted historic looks to the most up-to-date changes happening on TV;

MyGM : Boasting five new GMs, including Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mick Foley, two new brands, including NXT 2.0 and WCW, seven new match types, more titles, endless play with multiple Seasons and Seasonal Challenges, Hall of Fame progression, shake-ups that can change the way a GM approaches booking their show, and a new cast of enhancement talent, all for up to four players. Check out a first look at MyGM from Woods and Breeze on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube show here;

Universe: In the ultimate WWE Universe sandbox that puts players in charge of their own version of WWE, a new and improved story system gives users control over rivalries like never before. Winning matches gains momentum, as players build rivalries and decide how their story is told;

Creation Suite: A signature feature of the WWE 2K franchise, the creation suite returns with cross-platform community creations, including the ability to design custom Superstars, GMs, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships and more. Custom arenas are now playable online, and advanced customization has been added to created entrances, as well as visual improvements to Create-a-Superstar models and hundreds of new parts;

MyRISE : Aspiring Superstars walk through the curtain for their WWE debut in MyRISE and shape their career with the decisions made along the way in two unique storylines: The Lock and The Legacy. Featuring the ability to import custom created Superstars, players journey from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, to being immortalized as a WWE Legend;

Even Stronger and Better Looking Roster: WWE 2K23 features a roster of 201 new and returning Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Queen Zelina, Undertaker, Bron Breakker, Chyna, Roxanne Perez, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Cora Jade, Bianca Belair, Carmelo Hayes and many more**! Plus Ruthless Aggression versions of John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar included in the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition*** . All Superstars have an improved appearance. The full roster list is available here;

New Pin Kick-out Mechanic: In addition to the classic button-mashing method, a new pin kick-out mechanic is available, providing more accessibility and an alternative option for players who prefer strategic timing;

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack: Global music phenom Bad Bunny - Billboard’s Top Artist of the Year and one of the most streamed artists in the world for 2022 - makes his WWE 2K debut****. Watch Bad Bunny in action in the WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Pre-Order Bonus Trailer here.

DLC Galore : Fan-favorite Superstars Bray Wyatt, The O.C., The Steiner Brothers, Zeus, Wade Barrett, and Eve Torres headline five packs of regular content updates through August, with a total count of 24 new Superstars coming post-launch.

WWE 2K23 Editions and Pre-Order Bonus

WWE 2K23 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition , Cross-Gen , Deluxe Edition , and Icon Edition :

The Standard Edition will be available March 17 for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

The Cross-Gen edition will be available digitally March 17 for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Cross-Gen edition includes the Standard Edition across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account*****;

The Deluxe Edition is available now for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition , Bad Bunny Bonus Pack , plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs******; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger ; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available on March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions !;

The Icon Edition is available now for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring original cover art by renowned WWE-inspired artist Rob Schamberger. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition , the Icon Edition includes the Ruthless Aggression Pack , celebrating 20 years of John Cena’s WWE career by featuring John Cena’s early “Prototype” character, as well as “Leviathan” Batista, developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, the John Cena Legacy Championship and WrestleMania 22 Arena. Additional bonus content includes an Emerald Paul Heyman MyFACTION Manager Card, and three Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Icon Edition will be available on March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions !;

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Offer : Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character, as well as a Ruby tier Bad Bunny MyFACTION card. The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack is included in the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition , available now.

For more information on WWE 2K23 , visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe on YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K23 and #EvenStronger.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

* WWE 2K23 and internet access required to play MyFACTION content. Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

**Some Superstars require unlocking via gameplay or via purchase of SuperCharger , which unlocks all Legends available at launch.

***Ruthless Aggression Pack included with Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition only at launch.

**** Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Bonus Offer : Pre-order bonus offer available through March 16, 2023 for orders of WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross Gen Digital Edition. Offer is for one (1) Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes playable Bad Bunny character and Ruby tier MyFACTION card. Bad Bunny Bonus Pack is included with the Deluxe and Icon Editions. For digital pre-orders, items will be automatically entitled on March 17, 2023. For physical pre-orders, items will be redeemed in game via code provided in box. Terms apply.

*****PlayStation 5 console required to play PS5 version. PlayStation 4 console required to play PS4 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to play Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version.

****** For digital orders, post-launch DLC will be automatically delivered upon release for PC users, available for download in the PlayStation store/Library tile for PS4 and PS5 users, and available for download in the Microsoft Store for Xbox users. For physical orders, post-launch DLC will be available upon release and redeemed in game via code provided in box. DLC will also be available for purchase separately

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA®️ 2K ; renowned BioShock®️ , Borderlands®️ , Mafia , Sid Meier’s Civilization®️ and XCOM®️ brands; popular WWE®️ 2K and WWE®️ SuperCard franchises; as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®️ 2K . Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005311/en/

CONTACT: Al Stavola

2K

(415) 483-8453

al.stavola@2k.comNathan Rillo

FINN Partners for 2K

(310) 552-4145

nathan.rillo@finnpartners.comAlan Lewis (Corporate Press)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983

alan.lewis@take2games.comGreg Domino

WWE

(973) 620-1025

greg.domino@wwecorp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE MEN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY WRESTLING GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY TEENS WOMEN ELECTRONIC GAMES

SOURCE: Take-Two Interactive

PUB: 03/14/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 08:03 AM