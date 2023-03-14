Whatcom County’s housing costs increased in February. See how other counties compare

Median home sale prices in Whatcom County and Bellingham increased in February, while Washington state remains the third-most expensive state in which to buy a home.

After a spike in January, Whatcom County’s median home sale price fluctuated mildly in February, with median home sale prices changing by over $92,000 in a one-week span.

January’s median home sale price was $682,000 on Jan. 2, the highest price seen in the last year, according to Redfin Metro Area Data. Redfin, a residential real estate brokerage, uses home listings to generate metro area data.

On Feb. 6, Whatcom’s median home sale prices was $597,500, and then dropped to $517,450 on Feb. 20, a $80,050 decrease in two weeks. As of Feb. 27, Whatcom County’s median home sale price dramatically increased to $610,000.

Whatcom County home prices were up 5.7% in January 2023 compared to January 2022. There were 201 fewer homes sold in January 2023 than January 2022. On average, homes in the county are on the market for 48 days before being sold, compared to 11 days last year, according to Redfin’s Whatcom County Housing Market Trends .

Compared to other counties in Washington state, Whatcom County has a moderate median home sale price, according to March 2023 data from Redfin.

As Whatcom County’s median home sale price is $610,000, Skamania County had the highest median home sale price of $977,500, and Lincoln County had the lowest of $105,000.

Bellingham’s housing market

In Bellingham, Zillow home values slightly decreased throughout the beginning of 2023. The median Zillow home value in Bellingham was $635,637 in February, a small decrease from $640,249 in January. Zillow is a real estate company that collects data on real estate, apartments and home values.

Washington’s housing market

Across Washington state, home prices have decreased by 7% between July and January, as January reached a median home value price of $553,500, according to Redfin.

Washington is the third-most expensive state in which to purchase a home, according to February 2023 data, following Hawaii with a median home value price of $679,200 and California at $695,300.