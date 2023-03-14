Lottery Now Selects PayNearMe’s MoneyLine™ Platform to Offer Mido Lotto Players Convenient In-App, Mobile Payment Options

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

PayNearMe, the modern and reliable payments platform designed to manage the complexities of iGaming and sports betting, today announced Lottery Now has selected MoneyLine ™, to offer Mido Lotto players the widest range of popular payment types with one platform and integration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005165/en/

Lottery Now selects PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform to offer players convenient options to load their Mido Lotto wallets, order Lottery tickets and disburse winnings with their smartphones. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Consumers want to use their phones to order Lottery tickets and they demand modern, mobile-first payment options to load their digital wallets, order Lottery tickets, and seamlessly collect winnings,” said Rich Wheeler, Co-founder and President, Lottery Now, the developers of the popular Lottery courier app Mido Lotto.

“With MoneyLine, Mido Lotto can offer our players the ability to make deposits and withdrawals with cards, Venmo and PayPal. PayNearMe’s team of payments industry experts help us stay informed on developing trends in an evolving marketplace while helping us be more forward with a product roadmap that aligns to our players’ needs,” said Wheeler.

With Mido Lotto, consumers don’t have to stand in line at a convenience store to play the Lottery or collect winnings; it all happens seamlessly in the app. “We’re excited to partner with Lottery Now to deliver preferred tender types to Mido Lotto players,” said Leighton Webb, Vice President and General Manager of iGaming and Sports Betting, PayNearMe. “According to research, bettors expect a wide range of payment options, and we look forward to being able to offer Mido Lotto’s players a full suite of deposit and payout options through our MoneyLine platform.”

PayNearMe provides a complete payment solution for online sports betting and iGaming, with a focus on removing friction to enable operators to deliver a best-in-class player journey. With one platform and integration, operators can facilitate deposits, payouts and engagements using data to automate decisioning and better manage payment experiences that ultimately reduce costs and increase revenue.

PayNearMe operates and processes payments for licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators in 19 U.S. states and is expanding its gaming footprint as new states legalize online sports betting and iGaming.

Click here to book a demo of PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform is built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.

MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMe Ⓡ, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players. Player insights within the platform deliver a holistic view of key player and payment metrics.

PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013 and is currently active in 19 regulated gaming markets in the U.S. The company processes cash deposits for 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S. and 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators, including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

PayNearMe understands the importance of responsible gaming. We support our partners and affiliates in their effort to provide a safe environment that adheres to applicable responsible gaming requirements in the market.

PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at more than 40,000 retail locations in the U.S.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About Lottery Now

Lottery Now and its mobile application Mido Lotto provide services to enable users to place an order for the purchase and subsequent management of Lottery tickets. Customers use Lottery Now’s “Mido Lotto” mobile app to purchase Lottery tickets for themselves, for gifts to friends, and to play in teams from their phones. Lottery Now fulfills the order, digitizes the tickets, manages tracking results, and claims the winnings on the customer’s behalf. There is a strong in-app social and gamification component. The Lottery Now team has a deep background in social games, user acquisition, monetization, and retention. Early user metrics and demographics show that Lottery Now is growing the market and facilitating occasional and non-Lottery players to play more regularly. For more information, visit https://midolotto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005165/en/

CONTACT: Kristin Jones

Jones PR for PayNearMe

kristin@jonespr.net

314-534-8187

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PAYMENTS ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS SOFTWARE CASINO/GAMING

SOURCE: PayNearMe

PUB: 03/14/2023 08:01 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 08:03 AM