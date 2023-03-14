Open in App
Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance

TDA hires search firm to help hunt for new director

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer,

3 days ago

The next executive director of Visit Elizabeth City could make close to $100,000 a year.

The Tourism Development Board is seeking a new leader for VEC after current executive director Corrina Ruffieux announced in January she is leaving to take over as the head of tourism for Haywood County in western North Carolina. Ruffieux’s last day with VEC is March 23.

The job posting on the VEC website states the annual salary is between $65,000 and $95,000 and includes healthcare benefits, vacation and participation in the North Carolina retirement system.

Ruffieux was paid $75,000 annually when she was hired in October 2018 and her current salary as director is $80,000. But she also gets an additional $20,000 from the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon, which comes out of event revenue, upping her annual salary to $100,000. Ruffieux is in charge of managing the marathon, which is hosted by VEC.

TDA board chairperson Ashely Camaiore said she expects the board will continue to accept applications until the right candidate is found. The TDA has hired the Manassas, Virginia-based destination marketing firm Imagine to help with the search.

Camaiore said the next director’s annual salary will depend on that person’s experience.

“It really depends on the candidate,” Camaiore said.

Ruffieux, who was the driving force behind establishing the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon, was instrumental in growing tourism in the county and Camaiore said the next director will be expected to do the same.

“When we were looking for Corrina we were looking for someone to level up Visit Elizabeth City,” Camaiore said. “We are looking for someone who will continue all of the great work she has done.”

Asked if the TDA might look at hiring a separate director for the Coast Guard Marathon, Camaiore said, “We are not really at liberty to discuss the marathon at this time.”

The 2nd annual in-person Coast Guard marathon was held earlier this month and the 2022 race had an economic impact of more than $700,000.

VEC said last summer the first in-person marathon held in March 2022 produced $488,043 in local business sales, generated $23,777 in local taxes and supported 256 jobs. The report also showed nearly $214,000 in indirect economic activity.

Camaiore also said she could not comment on whether the TDA will hire an interim director. That matter could be discussed at the TDA meeting on March 23, she said.

“I’m sure we will know more at the next (TDA) board meeting,” Camaiore said.

Ruffieux is replacing lone-time Haywood County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Lynn Collins, who announced her retirement last spring. She is remaining on the job until Ruffieux starts on April 3.

The Haywood TDA has an annual budget of $3.2 million. By comparison, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank TDA budget is $1.3 million.

Part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is in Haywood County and it is also home to the popular tourist locations Lake Junaluska and Maggie Valley. The county also boasts that the Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 46 miles through the county. Waynesville is the county seat.

