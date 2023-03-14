Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE 15

TOTW: Bishop Dwenger Saints Boys Basketball

By Josh Ayen,

3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Entering the penultimate week of the boys basketball season, Bishop Dwenger is living on a prayer.

Last Monday, Bishop Dwenger shocked Concordia at the buzzer to win their first sectional title in eight seasons. Later that weekend, the Saints toppled Twin Lakes to earn their first regional title in that same span.

Bishop Dwenger’s magical run earns honors as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

The Saints are led by big man Preston Ross, who scored over 20 points in the two wins over Concordia and Twin Lakes last week. Sam Campbell, Lucas Lehrman and Stellan Ruston have also served as solid role players throughout Dwenger’s tournament run.

Bishop Dwenger looks to shock the state this weekend when the Saints face Class 3A No. 1 NorthWood at Elkhart gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for noon. If Bishop Dwenger wins, the Saints would face the winner of Delta and Glenn at 8 p.m. that same night.

