WATCH: Jen Psaki Mocks Pence For Lashing Out At Trump ‘In A Dark Basement At An Off-the-Record Dinner’

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki and late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked former Vice President Mike Pence for making his anti-Trump comments in a camera-free setting like the Gridiron dinner.

Pence has been getting a lot of attention for comments he made denouncing former President Donald Trump during Saturday’s Gridiron Club Dinner, which is never televised.

During an appearance on Monday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki, Psaki told Colbert she was in the room, and while she had minimal praise for Pence, both she and Colbert weren’t ready to give the ex-VP a “Profiles in Courage Lifetime” award:

STEPHEN COLBERT: Now, recently you were at the Gridiron Dinner on Saturday.

JEN PSAKI: I was.Yes.

JEN PSAKI: And Pence talked about the former president and said that the the the blame for January 6 is at his doorstep. What was the reaction in the room?

JEN PSAKI: So I just I feel like we need to scene-set for a second on what this room is like. Have you been to a grand dinner before? So you’re in a dark basement with 600 people. Everybody is wearing a long gown, a black tie gown, or literally white tails, White tails on men’s suits. It was about 9:30 at night. People were on the chocolate cake and wine portion of the evening. And Vice President, former Vice President Pence got up. He was kind of funny in the beginning. He made some jokes and then he gave his long riff that we’ve all seen about how Trump will be held accountable.

STEPHEN COLBERT: Heard, not seen. No video.

JEN PSAKI: We have all heard this is it. This is an important point. Thank you for the correction there.

STEPHEN COLBERT: You’re welcome. Journalist.

JEN PSAKI: Thank you. Thank you. We help each other. Okay, so now in the room, people didn’t know it was happening. It felt like it was something new we were hearing. It was. And he did get a round of applause. It was strong in the moment. However, as you just sort of alluded to, he did this in a dark basement at an off-the-record dinner where there is no camera, there was no camera, there’s no video coverage and no record of it. Aside from journalists reporting it from the room.

STEPHEN COLBERT: No one can use that clip in an ad against him.

JEN PSAKI: No one can use that clip in an ad against him. He also has not participated in any aspect of the January 6 process to get to the bottom of the insurrection on our nation’s capital. He has also not agreed to to participate in the process where he was issued a subpoena. So I don’t know that we’re ready to give him like a Profile in Courage Lifetime award at this point in time. But it was a moment. We’ll see what he does from here.