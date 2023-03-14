Open in App
Cleveland, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Reports: Bally Sports expected to lose rights to Guardians, other MLB teams

By Celeste Houmard,

3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is preparing to take over the broadcasts of several teams’ games, including the Cleveland Guardians , as their regional sports network heads toward bankruptcy, according to the New York Post and Sports Business Journal .

The reports say Diamond Sports, which operates under the name “Bally Sports,” is expected to file bankruptcy on March 17.

Bally Sports is then expected to use the bankruptcy proceedings to reject the contracts of four teams, including the Cleveland Guardians , Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, the reports say.

These teams cost Bally Sports millions more than they were making in cable subscriptions and ad revenue.

Fox 8 reached out to Bally Sports for comment but the company said there is “no comment at this time.”

The New York Post says MLB will take over the local broadcasts and stream them for free on their MLB app in local markets while they negotiate with their cable companies for lower contracts.

Right now, fans can pay to watch out-of-market games through the MLB app, but have never been able to stream Guardians games from Cleveland.

The Cleveland Guardians said, “Unfortunately, we can’t comment at this time,” when Fox 8 reached out for comment.

