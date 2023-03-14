Progress report: St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
- 2022 finish: 93-69 (first in NL Central; lost in wild-card series)
- Manager: Oliver Marmol (93-69, second season)
- Leading the front office: John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations (seventh season)
DOLLARS AND SENSE
- Highest-paid player: 3B Nolan Arenado ($35 million in 2023)
- Top returning position player: Arenado (7.3 WAR in 2022 per Fangraphs.com)
- Top returning starting pitcher: RHP Miles Mikolas (2.1 WAR)
- Top returning reliever: RHP Ryan Helsley (2.0 WAR)
ROSTER WATCH
- Key additions: C Willson Contreras (free agent), LHP Anthony Misiewicz (trade).
- Key losses: C Yadier Molina (retired), 1B Albert Pujols (retired), LHP José Quintana (free agent), OF Corey Dickerson (free agent), RP Alex Reyes (free agent).
- Baseball America top-100 prospect(s): 3B/OF Jordan Walker (4), RHP Tink Hence (47), SS Masyn Winn (48), LHP Matthew Liberatore (79).
KEEP AN EYE ON
- Without first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Yadier Molina , the Cardinals are turning to a new catcher for the first time since Mike Matheny in 2004. Willson Contreras , who signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal in December, offers St. Louis an aggressive upgrade at the plate as he’s hit at least 20 homers in three straight full seasons and posted a career-high 3.3 WAR in his walk year with the Cubs.
- With 3B Nolan Arenado and 1B Paul Goldschmidt entrenched on the corners, top prospect Jordan Walker looks like he could be a factor in the outfield alongside Tyler O’Neill (.700 OPS) and Dylan Carlson (.695 OPS), both of whom are looking for rebounds. Walker hit .306/.388/.510 with 19 homers in 119 games last year in the Double-A Texas League.
- The Cardinals lost two all-time greats — Molina and Albert Pujols — but will have RHP Adam Wainwright (11-12, 3.71 ERA) atop the rotation for his Age 41 season. RHP Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA) is a solid No. 2, but RHP Jack Flaherty (2-1, 4.25 ERA) getting back on track as an ace-in-the-making would be the most important development for the Cardinals’ rotation. Injuries have limited Flaherty to 154 2/3 innings (3.90 ERA) since the start of 2020.
PECOTA projection: 85.8 wins
MLB POWER RANKINGS
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
