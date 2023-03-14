Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
San Diego Union-Tribune

Progress report: St. Louis Cardinals

By Jeff Sanders,

3 days ago

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

  • 2022 finish: 93-69 (first in NL Central; lost in wild-card series)
  • Manager: Oliver Marmol (93-69, second season)
  • Leading the front office: John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations (seventh season)

DOLLARS AND SENSE

  • Highest-paid player: 3B Nolan Arenado ($35 million in 2023)
  • Top returning position player: Arenado (7.3 WAR in 2022 per Fangraphs.com)
  • Top returning starting pitcher: RHP Miles Mikolas (2.1 WAR)
  • Top returning reliever: RHP Ryan Helsley (2.0 WAR)

ROSTER WATCH

  • Key additions: C Willson Contreras (free agent), LHP Anthony Misiewicz (trade).
  • Key losses: C Yadier Molina (retired), 1B Albert Pujols (retired), LHP José Quintana (free agent), OF Corey Dickerson (free agent), RP Alex Reyes (free agent).
  • Baseball America top-100 prospect(s): 3B/OF Jordan Walker (4), RHP Tink Hence (47), SS Masyn Winn (48), LHP Matthew Liberatore (79).

KEEP AN EYE ON

  • Without first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Yadier Molina , the Cardinals are turning to a new catcher for the first time since Mike Matheny in 2004. Willson Contreras , who signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal in December, offers St. Louis an aggressive upgrade at the plate as he’s hit at least 20 homers in three straight full seasons and posted a career-high 3.3 WAR in his walk year with the Cubs.
  • With 3B Nolan Arenado and 1B Paul Goldschmidt entrenched on the corners, top prospect Jordan Walker looks like he could be a factor in the outfield alongside Tyler O’Neill (.700 OPS) and Dylan Carlson (.695 OPS), both of whom are looking for rebounds. Walker hit .306/.388/.510 with 19 homers in 119 games last year in the Double-A Texas League.
  • The Cardinals lost two all-time greats — Molina and Albert Pujols — but will have RHP Adam Wainwright (11-12, 3.71 ERA) atop the rotation for his Age 41 season. RHP Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA) is a solid No. 2, but RHP Jack Flaherty (2-1, 4.25 ERA) getting back on track as an ace-in-the-making would be the most important development for the Cardinals’ rotation. Injuries have limited Flaherty to 154 2/3 innings (3.90 ERA) since the start of 2020.

PECOTA projection: 85.8 wins

MLB POWER RANKINGS

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

